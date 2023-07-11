Question mark hangs over Ukraine's membership of NATO as summit begins
Africa Melane was in conversation with Brooks Spector, discussing the NATO summit which gets underway in Vilnius, Lithuania.
World leaders from the NATO nations will meet in the Lithuanian capital for a two-day summit beginning today (Tuesday).
On the agenda will be, NATO's expanding membership, the ongoing war in Ukraine and China's military expansion.
Spector says Sweden joining NATO had been poised to be a major issue of contention.
Turkey, in particular, had its issue with Sweden over Sweden giving asylum, in various ways, to various Kurdish liberation organisations and the Turks saw those individuals as terrorists...Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
As a NATO member, Turkey has a veto over any new country joining the organisation.
Meanwhile, the prospect of Ukraine's membership remains a dilemma for NATO members.
Ahead of his arrival in Vilnius, US president Joe Biden told CNN that Ukraine is not yet ready for NATO membership.
The American position seems to be, let's get this war ended and solved first and then let's talk.Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
Spector says the controversy around the use of cluster bombs is also likely to make the agenda.
Cluster bombs have been banned by dozens of countries, including the UK and Germany because of the danger they pose to civilians.
The American argument was Russia was already using them.Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
RELATED:NATO vs Putin: Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine?
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : Wikimedia Commons.
More from International
South Korea's new policy will pay youngsters with social withdrawl to go outside
The South Korean government faces a crisis of extreme isolation among youngsters, so they're offering them an allowance to go out.Read More
More from International
When President Biden's away...cocaine comes out to play?!
On the 4th of July weekend when US President Joe Biden and his family were away on holiday, a substance tested to be cocaine was found in the White House.Read More
Latvia swears in EU’s first openly gay president
Edgars Rinkevics has advocated for equal relationship rights for all queer people since he publicly came out in 2014.Read More
McDonald's launches R4k wedding package
The McDonald's wedding menu is accompanied by the slogan: "Make wedding moments unforgettable."Read More
Fancy a winter getaway? Barbie's Malibu Beach House lists on Airbnb
Barbie's long-time beau Ken will host visitors to the renovated Malibu Beach House located on the California beach front.Read More
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage?
A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head.Read More
Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family
The 19-year-old Suleman Dawood was on the sub with his father for Father's Day weekend.Read More
Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck
The submarine, which can hold up to five people, hosts tours of the Titanic wreckage for about $250 000 (R4.5m) per person.Read More
[WATCH] Knock, knock, knocking on a coffins door: Dead woman comes alive at wake
Bella Montoya, a 76-year-old woman from Ecuador, was declared 'dead' by a doctor, only to knock on her coffin during her wake.Read More
'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada
Trevor Abrahams, a senior representative from Working on Fire reports on the team's progress in containing Canada's wildfire outbreak.Read More