Question mark hangs over Ukraine's membership of NATO as summit begins





Africa Melane was in conversation with Brooks Spector, discussing the NATO summit which gets underway in Vilnius, Lithuania.

World leaders from the NATO nations will meet in the Lithuanian capital for a two-day summit beginning today (Tuesday).

On the agenda will be, NATO's expanding membership, the ongoing war in Ukraine and China's military expansion.

Spector says Sweden joining NATO had been poised to be a major issue of contention.

Turkey, in particular, had its issue with Sweden over Sweden giving asylum, in various ways, to various Kurdish liberation organisations and the Turks saw those individuals as terrorists... Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

As a NATO member, Turkey has a veto over any new country joining the organisation.

Meanwhile, the prospect of Ukraine's membership remains a dilemma for NATO members.

Ahead of his arrival in Vilnius, US president Joe Biden told CNN that Ukraine is not yet ready for NATO membership.

The American position seems to be, let's get this war ended and solved first and then let's talk. Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Spector says the controversy around the use of cluster bombs is also likely to make the agenda.

Cluster bombs have been banned by dozens of countries, including the UK and Germany because of the danger they pose to civilians.

The American argument was Russia was already using them. Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

