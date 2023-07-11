[WATCH] Pilot gives passengers €500 to disembark overweight flight

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NSFAS cuts student funding after spending R5 billion on corrupt applicants A Special Investigating Unit investigation shows that students have been falsifying their information to receive funding. 13 July 2023 10:25 AM
702 Walk the Talk is back! Will YOUR company join Primedia walking for a cause? The iconic Walk the Talk is back, and this year comes with the fantastic new addition of the 'Corporate Challenge'. 13 July 2023 10:05 AM
South Africa, prepare for 'advanced loadshedding levels' until early August After a period of slight relief, loadshedding stages four and six have returned. 13 July 2023 9:01 AM
View all Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko. 12 July 2023 4:02 PM
View all Politics
US inflation hits 2-year low: Does it spell good news for OUR interest rates? Inflation in the US eased to 3% in June. The Money Show asks Stanlib's Kevin Lings if this could signal an end to the interest rat... 12 July 2023 11:10 PM
Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August. 12 July 2023 10:49 PM
El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared Motheo Khoaripe interviews Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber. 12 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Discipline Camp teaches youth life skills and manners minus the torture The founder of Rising Stars Generation Discipline Camp, Prince Motlou, speaks about restoring discipline and leadership in the min... 13 July 2023 10:53 AM
'War made me stronger' - Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on her amazing Wimbledon run Elina Svitolina had a sensational victory against world number one Iga Świątek to secure her place in the semi-finals. 13 July 2023 10:36 AM
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PICS] Major League Cricket launches in Texas taking Rabada, Nortje and more Neil Manthorpe talks about cricket in America as the Major League Cricket launches on Thursday (13 July) outside Dallas. 13 July 2023 10:46 AM
Burnley & Bafana striker, Lyle Foster, opens up about his battle with depression The 22-year-old is preparing for his first season in the Premier League with Burnley FC. 12 July 2023 7:56 PM
'A lot of hard work went into it': BMX rider Maseti on World Champs selection The 17-year-old is the only one representing the African continent as an elite BMX rider at the upcoming UCI Cycling World Champio... 12 July 2023 2:55 PM
View all Sport
Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence Adam Gilchrist reports on Hollywood writers and actors striking, causing production delays for some films and series. 13 July 2023 9:13 AM
Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will This ends the four-year battle for Aretha Franklin’s estate. 12 July 2023 1:32 PM
Matthew McConaughey's lookalike son allowed to join social media for 15th b'day For his 15th birthday, the son of actor Matthew McConaughey and model Camila Alves has been given...access to social media. 12 July 2023 11:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH July is, so far, the hottest month EVER recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organisation. 13 July 2023 10:45 AM
Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine Twitter Blue accounts are reportedly spreading fake news and misinformation about the war in Ukraine. 12 July 2023 2:42 PM
Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats There have been a number of incidents in the last few years where orcas have sunk, or tried to sink, boats. 12 July 2023 1:26 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] Pilot gives passengers €500 to disembark overweight flight

11 July 2023 10:46 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
EasyJet
Adam Gilchrist
The World View

Adam Gilchrist reports on daily global news which includes a pilot asking 19 passengers to get off a flight for safety concerns.

Adam Gilchrist speaks to Lester Kiewit about trending global news.

A topic making headlines includes an easyJet pilot asking 19 passengers to get off a flight for safety concerns.

Skip to 4.45 to listen to the details below.

Gilchrist says a spokesperson for easyJet confirmed that over a dozen passengers volunteered to leave the flight due to weight restrictions after a pilot announced that the plane was "too heavy to take off."

It's also reported that the flight from Lanzarote's Arrecife Airport to John Lennon Airport was delayed for nearly two hours because of adverse weather conditions, weight limitations and the runway being too short.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 9.45pm on Wednesday (5 July) didn't take off until nearly 11.30pm.

Gilchrist says the pilot offered the passengers about R10 309.27 (€500) to take a later plane - 19 passengers took the offer.

A spokesperson at the airplane company said this decision was all about safety since "the safety and welfare of our passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority."

A video shared by a passenger who captured the moment a flight crew member addressed the passengers about the situation - has received over two million views on social media.

Scroll up to listen to the day's full trends list.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Pilot gives passengers €500 to disembark overweight flight




11 July 2023 10:46 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
EasyJet
Adam Gilchrist
The World View

More from Lifestyle

Photo: Pexels/Atahan Demir

[WATCH] Discipline Camp teaches youth life skills and manners minus the torture

13 July 2023 10:53 AM

The founder of Rising Stars Generation Discipline Camp, Prince Motlou, speaks about restoring discipline and leadership in the minds of young people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukrainian tennis player, Elina Svitolina. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Peter Menzel

'War made me stronger' - Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on her amazing Wimbledon run

13 July 2023 10:36 AM

Elina Svitolina had a sensational victory against world number one Iga Świątek to secure her place in the semi-finals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Alexa from Pixabay.

702 Walk the Talk is back! Will YOUR company join Primedia walking for a cause?

13 July 2023 10:05 AM

The iconic Walk the Talk is back, and this year comes with the fantastic new addition of the 'Corporate Challenge'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

US inflation hits 2-year low: Does it spell good news for OUR interest rates?

12 July 2023 11:10 PM

Inflation in the US eased to 3% in June. The Money Show asks Stanlib's Kevin Lings if this could signal an end to the interest rate hike cycle in the US and in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kosmos111/123rf.com

Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination

12 July 2023 10:49 PM

Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gajus/123rf.com

El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared

12 July 2023 9:38 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’

12 July 2023 4:36 PM

The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far

12 July 2023 2:56 PM

What are South Africans parking in their driveways? Bakkies apparently. Lots of bakkies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transport Minister wants to reward motorists for buying electric cars

12 July 2023 2:50 PM

Government is considering introducing incentives for those who opt for cleaner, alternative fuels over traditional cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Nuttapong Punna /123rf.com

Asset or liability? Customer databases can be both - are you using it correctly?

12 July 2023 2:33 PM

Regine le Roux who is the Managing Director at Reputation Matters, shares tips on how to use a customer database efficiently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702 Walk the Talk is back! Will YOUR company join Primedia walking for a cause?

Local Lifestyle

NSFAS cuts student funding after spending R5 billion on corrupt applicants

Local Business

Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH

World

EWN Highlights

Scalded Cape Town boy urgently needs trauma assessment - Teddy Bear Foundation

13 July 2023 12:27 PM

Joburg Water provides over 200 tankers & trucks to counter Rand Water shutdown

13 July 2023 12:23 PM

Frontrunner for Gauteng DA's top job dismisses claims party purges Black leaders

13 July 2023 12:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA