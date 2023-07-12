Toyota claims massive breakthrough in EV technology





The electric takeover of the motoring industry is undeniable with nearly every carmaker having electric vehicles (EV) in their range. Consumers seem to also be very accepting of this transition with many of the car brands reporting year-on-year increases in EV sales.

So consumers are coming around to the revolution it seems, but there is still something holding people back from jumping on the electric bandwagon.

"Range anxiety", as it is called, is a fair criticism of EVs, because what do you do if you run out of power and there's no charging stations nearby? You're basically stuck because you don't even have the option to hitchhike to a nearby station, buy a liter of fuel and carry it back to your car. If you can't get your car to a charging station, there's not much to be done.

Moreover, even if you do get your EV to a charging station, you're gonna be there for a while because it's impossible to charge in five minutes.

Now Toyota is making a claim that could render those points mute, saying they have a battery solution that will give an EV a 1200km range and can be fully charged in 10 minutes. An outrageous claim, since even your phone takes at least an hour to get to full charge!

Without getting too deep in the weeds regarding the science, current EVs use a liquid-based Lithium-Ion battery. The Japanese company says they have simplified the production of solid-state batteries, hailing the discovery as a significant leap forward which 100% dramatically cuts charging times and increases driving range.

A move to liquid-free, solid-state batteries means smaller, lighter batteries. The upside for the increased range is obvious here. However, a smaller battery also means fast recharge times.

“For both our liquid and our solid-state batteries, we are aiming to drastically change the situation where current batteries are too big, heavy and expensive,” said Keiji Kaita, president of the Japanese auto firm’s research and development centre for carbon neutrality. “In terms of potential, we will aim to halve all of these factors.”

Kaita went further saying that Toyota's discovery also produced more durable results and he believed the development of this solid-state battery would increase ranges to 1200km (more than doubling what many current EVs can do) and that recharge times could be as little as 10 minutes.

Toyota expects to be able to manufacture its revolutionary solid-state batteries for commercial use as early as 2027, according to the Financial Times.

If Toyota’s claims are true and they can scale the manufacture of these new batteries to industrial levels, then EVs will fast become the default option for automobiles.

In the meantime, keep an eye out for Toyota's bZ4x fully electric SUV, which is scheduled to come to South Africa before the end of the year. Pricing and full launch details are still unconfirmed.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Toyota claims massive breakthrough in EV technology