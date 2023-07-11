[WATCH] Adorable video reveals SA novelist Deon Meyer as a devoted parrot dad!





In this heartwarming clip posted to social media by Meyer's wife Marianne, the 'Icarus' writer can be seen reading the newspaper to the bird and giving him a peck on the beak!

He is best known to his millions of fans across the globe as the man behind 'Benny Griessel', the murder detective and titular character of the crime thriller novels by South African novelist Deon Meyer.

Meyer's books have sold hundreds of thousands of copies and have been translated into 28 languages.

He's written numerous scripts for television and film, but perhaps what his millions of fans didn't know about South African novelist Deon Meyer, is that he's also a devoted bird dad!

Check out this adorable clip of the 'Trackers' author reading the newspaper to his beloved parakeet, Kokkerotjie.

Captioning the clip, Meyer's wife Marianne, who filmed the endearing video, wrote:

"Every second Sunday Deon reads Nathan Trantraal's piece to me. It's a ritual. Us three, me, him and the parrot around the newspaper. This morning I decided to photograph this moment because no one will believe me when I tell them how attentively Kokkerotjie listens to the lecture. Totally in a world of its own with Deon's beautiful voice and Nathan's piece that charms all three of us."

Awwww.

