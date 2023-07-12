Streaming issues? Report here
Lifestyle

Our five most anticipated EVs still to come

12 July 2023 11:53 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
Toyota
Kia
Electric Vehicles (EV)
Jeep

Everyone is making electric cars, but which ones are we looking forward to the most?

The revolution that Elon Musk started in 2008 with the launch of the original Tesla Roadster is in full swing.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) are no longer the future, they are the here and now.

If you google any car brand you can think of, plus EV, I guarantee you will get a list of available and forthcoming examples.

Everyone is making an EV and there are even whole new brands springing up to support this revolution.

With so many new options on the horizon, we wanted to highlight a few that we are really looking forward to, some of which will also be getting a South African launch.

What are some of the EVs you are looking forward to?

Jeep Avenger

jeepavengertopgear-02jpeg

The Jeep Avenger is the current darling EV in the Northern Hemisphere, which has caught many by surprise.

Jeep's reputation is built solidly on the 4x4 credentials so no one was looking to them to make the European Car of the Year, among many other accolades the car has received.

Be that as it may, people are loving this mid-sized SUV which seems to be ticking all the right boxes.

Sporty, practical, spacious and reliable.

Jeep South Africa has yet to confirm a local launch, but given the response to the car up north, they are seriously considering getting it down here.

Toyota bZ4X

toyota-bz4x-1webp

In an odd turn of events, Toyota, which launched the first popular petrol/electric hybrid car all the way back in 1997, hasn't really been at the forefront of commercially available EVs.

It seemed like such an obvious step for them to take first.

Regardless, the world's number two automaker can never be counted out and their bZ4x is likely to make a splash based purely on brand loyalty.

If people are gonna buy an EV, chances are they'll do it with a Toyota.

Now Toyota has said they will launch the bZ4x locally, likely before the end of the year, but have yet to confirm any of the launch details.

What we do know, is that the car is a family-sized SUV that has garnered very positive reviews in Europe.

Unlike some other EVs that are promoting their 'newness', the bZ4x's tack seems to be familiarity.

Basically, this is a Toyota, you know what to expect.

Hopefully pricing and launch date will be announced soon.

Ora Cat

ora-cat-2jpg

From the folks that brought us the uber-popular Haval Jolion comes the Ora Cat.

Functioning as a sub-brand of Haval, Ora will be the electric wing for the Chinese carmaker and the Cat - or Good Cat, as it's known in some regions - is their first offering.

The Ora Cat's appeal will be centered squarely on pricing as the company is hoping that this is the car that brings EVs to the South African masses.

At the moment, the cheapest EV in South Africa is the Mini Cooper SE which starts at R740,000.

If Ora has any hope of making a dent it's going to have to come in way under that.

At the moment, that seems unlikely since its £30,000 UK price equates to about R720,000.

But Chinese carmakers have shown that they can be very aggressive with pricing, so it remains to be seen.

Final pricing has yet to be confirmed, but Haval has promised the Ora Cat will be the cheapest EV in the country and industry speculation is that the Ora Cat will retail for about R600 000.

Polestar 6

polestar-6-107-1660395348jpg

It's highly unlikely the Polestar 6 is going to come our way since it's going to be released in a limited number, but we want it anyway.

It's the kind of car that adorns the bedroom walls of grade 8 boys. And for good reason.

So first of all, it looks amazing.

This is the car we were driving in our dreams when we were kids and we were also super cool private detectives getting into car chases with bad guys every day.

It just reeks of boyhood nostalgia, while actually being packed with modern tech.

The topless two-door roadster will apparently do 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds before setting on a top speed of 250km/h.

Kia EV6 GT

kia-ev6-gt-performance-02jpeg

Kia walked away - or rather drove away - with the World Car Awards' World Performance Car of the Year accolade earlier in the year.

They're only the third EV to ever do it, but also the first non-European and non-performance brand to take the honours.

It's a notable achievement for a car that, well, looks pretty ordinary.

So given its daily driver vibes, the EV6 GT could make for the perfect 'stealth car'.

Your easygoing family ride in the day, but a speed demon at night.

It's an appealing proposition for a middle-class family.

Much like the Jeep Avenger, the EV6 GT has become quite popular up north and the people in charge are wondering if a local release makes sense.

For the moment, mum's the word.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Our five most anticipated EVs still to come




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
