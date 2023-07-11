World's first transgender model makes history winning Miss Universe Netherlands
Rikkie Valerie Kollé (pronouns: they, them) has created history by becoming the first transgender to be crowned as Miss Universe Netherlands.
They will now be competing with other cis-gender beauty queens at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador in December.
Kollé is the second transgender contestant ever to participate in the pageant.
The first was Angela Ponce from Spain in 2018.
Ponce had also won the Miss Universe pageant in Spain and went to the final competition.
However, they didn't win the contest.
Kollé posted her win on Instagram with the caption "I DID IT" with the rest of the post in Dutch.
According to translating sources, the Dutch part of the post reads:
"It's unreal but I can call myself Miss Netherlands 2023. It was an educational and wonderful process, my year can't go wrong anymore. I am so proud and happy I can't describe it. I made my community proud and showed it can be done. And yes I am a trans woman and I would like to share my story, but I am also Rikkie and that is what counts for me. I did this in my own strength and enjoyed every moment. I want to thank the jury and everyone from the Miss Netherlands team for the trust, this is just the beginning. My dearest fellow finalists, we all put on a show, love you all girls."
Here's to representation, equality and inclusivity.
This article first appeared on KFM : World's first transgender model makes history winning Miss Universe Netherlands
More from Lifestyle
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise!
The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richly for their stellar service.Read More
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat
The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experiences with her friend Khadijah Mia.Read More
South Africa and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs are intertwined
Denied access to legal sources of income and other human capital, marginal populations turn to the streets and to violence.Read More
Pneumonia-causing bug that disappeared during the pandemic may surge this winter
It typically causes a mild chest infection, but it can cause life-threatening illness, such as brain swelling.Read More
Chinese Invasion: Five Chinese car brands set to conquer SA
Haval and Chery aren't the only Chinese brands looking to take over the South African market.Read More
Weight loss: Why you don’t just lose fat when you’re on a diet
Diets not only impact your body fat, but your muscle too.Read More
Tax return coming? Settle your debt before splurging
Financial planner Gareth Collier recommends tackling your debt with the additional income of your tax return.Read More
[LISTEN] 'You CAN'T claim from a funeral policy unless waiting period is over'
A six-month waiting period is standard if the individual passed away from natural causes.Read More
[WATCH] 73-year-old man rekindles love with high school crush from 60 years ago
A video of two senior citizens has gone viral on TikTok as a man proposes to his high school crush 60 years later.Read More