World's first transgender model makes history winning Miss Universe Netherlands

11 July 2023 1:34 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Transgender
Netherlands
Miss Universe

Rikkie Valerie Kollé made history by becoming the first transgender model to be crowned Miss Universe Netherlands.

Rikkie Valerie Kollé (pronouns: they, them) has created history by becoming the first transgender to be crowned as Miss Universe Netherlands.

They will now be competing with other cis-gender beauty queens at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador in December.

Kollé is the second transgender contestant ever to participate in the pageant.

The first was Angela Ponce from Spain in 2018.

Ponce had also won the Miss Universe pageant in Spain and went to the final competition.

However, they didn't win the contest.

Kollé posted her win on Instagram with the caption "I DID IT" with the rest of the post in Dutch.

According to translating sources, the Dutch part of the post reads:

"It's unreal but I can call myself Miss Netherlands 2023. It was an educational and wonderful process, my year can't go wrong anymore. I am so proud and happy I can't describe it. I made my community proud and showed it can be done. And yes I am a trans woman and I would like to share my story, but I am also Rikkie and that is what counts for me. I did this in my own strength and enjoyed every moment. I want to thank the jury and everyone from the Miss Netherlands team for the trust, this is just the beginning. My dearest fellow finalists, we all put on a show, love you all girls."

Here's to representation, equality and inclusivity.


This article first appeared on KFM : World's first transgender model makes history winning Miss Universe Netherlands




