NPA advances probe into death of anti-apartheid activist Ashley Kriel
CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Western Cape said its investigation into the killing of anti-apartheid activist Ashley Kriel was at an advanced stage.
Kriel was killed by apartheid police at the age of 21, three years after joining the African National Congress’s armed wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe.
His alleged killer, apartheid security policeman Jeff Benzien, received amnesty at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1999.
READ: Ashley Kriel's family say their wait for justice, closure has been intolerable
Earlier in 2023, the NPA appointed a team of prosecutors and investigators to look into a host of apartheid-era crimes.
Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said they were working to speedily resolve the case.
“We continuously meet with detectives, forensic, and ballistic experts on a regular basis. As a result of the commitment and effort from all, we anticipate imminent conclusion of the investigation in order to allow us to effectively respond to the family’s request for justice and closure."
This article first appeared on EWN : NPA advances probe into death of anti-apartheid activist Ashley Kriel
