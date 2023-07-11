Unlawful Entry on Premises Bill WON'T prevent you from defending your property





Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Simon Howell, research associate at the University of Cape Town's Centre for Criminology.

The Unlawful Entry of Premises Bill is supposed to deal with illegal land occupation primarily and the rights of the landowner.

However, there have been a number of concerns surrounding the Bill.

A TikToker with the handle @financially.fabulous made a video, which has been shared a number of times, trying to explain the Bill.

She states that if someone is able to break into your property and breach your security system, according to the new Bill, you would not be allowed to defend yourself.

She says you are only able to inform the intruders that they are intruding and call the South African Police Service if you feel threatened.

However, this is apparently not the case.

Howell says that he does not think this interpretation is accurate in terms of the Bill’s intention.

It needs to be more explicit in its demarcation between it and any common law housebreaking concern. Simon Howell, Research Associate - University of Cape Town Centre for Criminology

It does not affect your common law right to defend your property should you be broken into. Simon Howell, Research Associate - University of Cape Town Centre for Criminology

However, he says that this is still a draft Bill and it does need to show a clear definition of what trespassing is rather than housebreaking, so it does not affect people’s common law rights.

Currently, according to common law, you are allowed to defend yourself against an imminent attack using the minimum amount of force to stop the attack.

