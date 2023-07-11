[WATCH] Wimbledon match causes tennis star to miss Harry Styles concert
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Which artist would you break your bank account to see live?
Well, Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina missed the Harry Styles concert in Vienna because of her game at Wimbledon.
Following her victory at Wimbledon, in which she beat 33-year-old Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, Svitolina said that she was unable to attend the concert in Vienna.
"Well, I hope Harry was watching" 🫶' Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023
This was worth missing @Harry_Styles, right @ElinaSvitolina? 😅#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/hqg3nrhaeT
Styles saw the post and invited her to join him on his upcoming four tour dates.
