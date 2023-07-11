



Australia rugby coach Eddie Jones' words have come back to bite him after the Wallabies’ dismal performance at the Rugby World Championship opener over the weekend.

Ahead of the test, Jones went on a media rampage noting his displeasure that the Wallabies would be facing a ‘half-baked' Springboks side.

This after Springboks’ coach Jacques Nienaber decided to send a few players ahead to New Zealand to prepare for the Boks’ second test.

RELATED: Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend

In the end, the Aussie side lost 43–12 to the Springboks and social media went into a frenzy, forcing the coach to essentially eat his words.

After the test, Jones even snapped at a journalist who reminded him of his words.

“You don’t have to be a smart ass mate,” he said.

Eddie Jones: “You don’t have to be a smart arse mate.”



Today is the day that irony died.



pic.twitter.com/FbNBZkhjrZ ' Jamie Phillips (@JNPhillips4) July 8, 2023

This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Eddie Jones forced to eat his words after Springbok 'B-team' thrashing