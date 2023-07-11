[LISTEN] Could political pacts be a good thing for SA's future?
Aubrey Masango speaks with Solly Moeng, brand reputation management advisor and MD of strategic corporate communications consultancy, DonValley.
For decades South Africa has been run by a dominant political party, and the opposition parties have been too weak and unfocused to effect any real change.
For 2024, a number of opposition parties have decided to join a pact in order to unseat the ruling party’s majority rule.
RELATED: Moonshot pact must produce 'a coherent vision for SA' - Michael Beaumont
Moeng wrote a piece for News24 titled “All we are saying is give pacts a chance” where he discussed the political state of our country.
He claims that so far the major opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, has been too ineffective.
In addition to this, as a result of their small numbers, they are unable to stop South Africa from facing any abuses from the African National Congress.
He adds that while many people are cynical of the newfound pact, it could be a source of hope for South Africans.
Nobody can deny that we are inevitably, and for the foreseeable future, entering into an era of coalition governments.Solly Moeng, Brand Reputation Management Advisor
None of [the opposition parties] on their own will beat the ANC. If they want serious change in South Africa, they have to leave their egos out the door.Solly Moeng, Brand Reputation Management Advisor
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Politics
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.Read More
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?
Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?Read More
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface
Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.Read More
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company
The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.Read More
DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA
We get to know more about the moonshot pact signatory, the Spectrum National Party, with leader Christopher Claassen.Read More
The DA wants provincial powers, but who in the WC would those powers benefit?
The DA's Provincial Powers Bill would, if passed, see the DA-led Western Cape take over critical roles currently played by the national government.Read More
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS
The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.Read More
2024 elections: 'ANC to go with victory wrapped around hands' - Ramaphosa
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party's upcoming election manifesto workshop, aimed at looking at key priorities government needs to address, will give the party a chance to reign supreme.Read More
Moonshot pact must produce 'a coherent vision for SA' - Michael Beaumont
Opposition parties are holding a convention to try and unseat the ANC.Read More