The Midday Report Express: Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules
Top of the charts today on The Midday Report is Caster Semenya's victory in the European Court of Human Rights regarding the testosterone rules that have limited her sporting participation.
The Court ruled that Semenya was discriminated against and there were “serious questions” about the testosterone rules' validity.
World Athletics, the body which creates and enforces the regulations within the sport, has said the Court's decision will not impact the rule and it would remain in place.
Semenya would therefore not be making an immediate return to top-level competition.
Tshidi Madia speaks with Greg Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer, about the victory.
I think a lot of people have to be aware that it's taken almost two years for Caster to even have this chance to actually have success with her appeal. So, it may take another two years for Caster to be heard and get any sort of verdict.Tholakele Mnganga, EWN Sports Reporter
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
Truck burnings called an act of 'economic sabotage'
-
JHB residents facing a 58-hour water outage
-
DA launches the party’s voter registration campaign in Soweto in preparation for the 2024 General Elections
Scroll up for the full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules
