



ChatGPT gained popularity over the last year, but we didn’t think we would be seeing the AI technology in court just yet.

Lawyers arguing a case in the Johannesburg Regional Court were recently called out for using fake references generated by ChatGPT.

Sunday Times reports the court ruling declared that the names, citations, facts and decisions presented by the lawyers in court were not real.

The judgment also delivered the lawyers' client with a punitive costs order.

The case involved a woman who was suing her body corporate for defamation.

The body corporate argued it could not be sued for defamation but the plaintiff’s counsel said there were previous judgments that could answer the question, they just needed more time to access them.

The case was postponed giving both parties enough time to source the information they needed to prove their cases.

In the months that followed, lawyers involved in the case tried to track down the information referenced.

Instead, they found that the citations were related to different cases than the ones named – some weren’t even related to defamation suits.

The lawyers admitted to using ChatGPT.

Magistrate Arvin Chaitram ruled the lawyers did not intend to mislead the court; they were ‘careless’ and no further action would be taken.

“The embarrassment associated with this incident is probably sufficient punishment for the plaintiff’s attorneys,” said Chaitram.

Maybe don’t put all your trust in ChatGPT...

This article first appeared on 947 : South African lawyers caught using ChatGPT to argue case