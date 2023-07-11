Electricity infrastructure struggling to cope with severe weather - City Power
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power said severe weather conditions were having an overwhelming effect on operations, saying it received almost 2,000 outage calls just on Tuesday alone.
The utility said infrastructure was struggling under the harsh weather conditions, as demand for power doubled since Monday.
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said areas including Randburg, Hursthill, and Roodeport were the most affected.
“We have seen a spike in a number of outage calls overnight, which really started around midday. That’s as we were still battling the snowy weather and the impact on our systems, and then load shedding stage four kicked in."
He said there were areas that were without electricity for over 24 hours.
“We saw the number of calls moving from just over 900 yesterday morning to almost 2,900 this morning. Only 400 of those are over 24 hours, which gives an idea of the challenges we faced in the past 12 hours, or so.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Electricity infrastructure struggling to cope with severe weather - City Power
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
