



The official Orlando Pirates kit for the 2023/2024 season has officially been revealed.

Pictures surfaced online last week of what the new home and away kit could possibly look like.

A post on the official Orlando Pirates Instagram page confirmed that the leaked images were indeed that of the new home and away kits of the Buccaneers.

The new kits go on sale on 27 July.

The design features a prominent image of the skull and crossbones long associated with the Sea Robbers.

The kit will be available in two colourways, the classic black home kit and the away kit will be made available in pistachio.

More excitingly it has also been revealed that renowned designer and 2019 LVMH Young Designer Prize winner, Thebe Magugu headed up the design of the new kit.

Magugu took to social media to reveal the collaboration.

Orlando Pirates x Thebe Magugu

We are pleased to announce that we have designed the official kit for @orlandopirates , the celebrated South African FC. In a ‘home kit’ of black and an ‘away kit’ of pistachio green, the set will serve the club for 2023/24 #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/QfLSDu5HhP ' Thebe Magugu (@_ThebeMagugu_) July 11, 2023

Magugu has in the past worked with international brands like Dior and recently pieces from his Fall/Winter 2023 collection were exhibited at Paris Fashion Week.

The design has solicited mixed reactions, with some praising it while others being less impressed and ridiculing the kit that boldly displays the Jolly Roger.

Amazing work, well done! Home kit looks amazing🙌 ' Thembekani Dlamini🌍 (@thembekanid) July 11, 2023

Big ups bro. Once and always we will support you. You are one of us us and we will help you grow. Don't take the negativity to bed. Classic songs were once criticised on release date.. ' Oscar4,5 (@kubayi99) July 11, 2023

This article first appeared on 947 : Orlando Pirates reveal 2023/2024 Thebe Magugu designed kit