Orlando Pirates reveal 2023/2024 Thebe Magugu designed kit

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise! The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richl... 13 July 2023 10:02 PM
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
View all Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko. 12 July 2023 4:02 PM
View all Politics
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a wh... 13 July 2023 7:13 PM
[LISTEN] 'What happened to the price-per-unit label on Pick n Pay products?' Believe it or not, it doesn't go against the Consumer Protection Act. 13 July 2023 11:43 AM
NSFAS puts systems in place to stop students falsifying info on applications A Special Investigating Unit investigation shows that students have been falsifying their information to receive funding. 13 July 2023 10:25 AM
View all Business
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experiences with her friend Khadijah Mia. 13 July 2023 9:20 PM
South Africa and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs are intertwined Denied access to legal sources of income and other human capital, marginal populations turn to the streets and to violence. 13 July 2023 5:40 PM
Pneumonia-causing bug that disappeared during the pandemic may surge this winter It typically causes a mild chest infection, but it can cause life-threatening illness, such as brain swelling. 13 July 2023 5:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I almost joined Kaizer Chiefs,' says former Chelsea boss, Avram Grant Grant is currently the coach of the Zambia national team. 13 July 2023 9:22 PM
'Maritzburg United is an important part of SA football' - Coach Zipho Dlangalala 'The Team of Choice' suffered relegation from the Premiership last season. 13 July 2023 11:17 AM
[PICS] Major League Cricket launches in Texas taking Rabada, Nortje and more Neil Manthorpe talks about cricket in America as the Major League Cricket launches on Thursday (13 July) outside Dallas. 13 July 2023 10:46 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence Adam Gilchrist reports on Hollywood writers and actors striking, causing production delays for some films and series. 13 July 2023 9:13 AM
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will This ends the four-year battle for Aretha Franklin’s estate. 12 July 2023 1:32 PM
View all Entertainment
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough' An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault. 13 July 2023 1:01 PM
Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH July is, so far, the hottest month EVER recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organisation. 13 July 2023 10:45 AM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Soccer

Orlando Pirates reveal 2023/2024 Thebe Magugu designed kit

11 July 2023 3:47 PM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
Orlando Pirates

Magugu recently exhibited pieces from his Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

The official Orlando Pirates kit for the 2023/2024 season has officially been revealed.

Pictures surfaced online last week of what the new home and away kit could possibly look like.

A post on the official Orlando Pirates Instagram page confirmed that the leaked images were indeed that of the new home and away kits of the Buccaneers.

The new kits go on sale on 27 July.

The design features a prominent image of the skull and crossbones long associated with the Sea Robbers.

The kit will be available in two colourways, the classic black home kit and the away kit will be made available in pistachio.

More excitingly it has also been revealed that renowned designer and 2019 LVMH Young Designer Prize winner, Thebe Magugu headed up the design of the new kit.

Magugu took to social media to reveal the collaboration.

Magugu has in the past worked with international brands like Dior and recently pieces from his Fall/Winter 2023 collection were exhibited at Paris Fashion Week.

The design has solicited mixed reactions, with some praising it while others being less impressed and ridiculing the kit that boldly displays the Jolly Roger.


This article first appeared on 947 : Orlando Pirates reveal 2023/2024 Thebe Magugu designed kit




11 July 2023 3:47 PM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
Orlando Pirates

More from Soccer

Picture: Twitter.

SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses

5 July 2023 1:21 PM

The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana players at the Brand SA breakfast on Wednesday 21 June 2023. Picture: Michael Pedro/Eyewitness News

Banyana Banyana demands higher pay: 'We deserve gender equality'

3 July 2023 3:11 PM

Former Banyana Banyana player, Portia Modise, says they have been treated unfairly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brentford players celebrate a goal during their Championship playoff semifinal second leg match against Swansea City on 29 July 2020. Picture: @BrentfordFC/Twitter

'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney

1 July 2023 9:53 AM

The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 points off the European places.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram/@panmacmillansa

Get to know coach Desiree Ellis in the newly released book ‘Magic’

4 June 2023 8:37 AM

'Magic: Desiree Ellis from Salt River to the 2023 World Cup' will take readers on the journey of her early days playing soccer on the streets to her illustrious career as a professional footballer and coach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Wikimedia Commons Piotr Drabik

'A slap in the face of the players' - FIFA President on Women's World Cup offers

3 May 2023 10:37 AM

Adam Gilchrist chats about the FIFA President taking a stand against the price of broadcast offers for the Women's World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leipzig's Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol (L) vies with Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 14, 2023. Picture: AFP/ Paul Ellis

Haaland hits another hat-trick as Man City show Kompany's Burnley no mercy

19 March 2023 9:11 AM

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany endured a nightmare return to Manchester City on Saturday as Erling Haaland scored his sixth hat-trick of the season in a 6-0 rout that sent Pep Guardiola's men into the FA Cup semi-finals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Kaizer Chiefs supporters cheer for their team during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban, on December 7, 2019. Picture: AFP/ Anesh Debiky

Pirates, Chiefs boost chances of qualifying for CAF Champions League

19 March 2023 7:45 AM

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs both won on Saturday to move within two points of second-placed SuperSport United as the race to finish Premiership runners-up intensified.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘It is a class, not a colour issue’: Matthew Booth says SA is bleeding talent

18 March 2023 9:17 AM

'It is the responsibility of our football authorities to get our act together, because we are losing kids across the board and it doesn't matter what colour', Booth said during an interview with Robert Marawa on #MSW.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702 Walk the Talk is back! Will YOUR company join Primedia walking for a cause?

Local Lifestyle

NSFAS puts systems in place to stop students falsifying info on applications

Local Business

Weight loss: Why you don’t just lose fat when you’re on a diet

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'I almost joined Kaizer Chiefs,' says former Chelsea boss, Avram Grant

13 July 2023 11:22 PM

The day that was: Mkhwebane’s court loss, Mafe claims he burnt Parliament

13 July 2023 10:03 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Angase abuyele ejele uZuma, livuna uRamaphosa elikaMkhwebane

13 July 2023 9:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA