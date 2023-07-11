



Lester Kiewit speaks to spokesperson for the Salvation Army, Thataetsile Semeno.

With eight out of nine provinces experiencing snow, there is no doubt that this winter is a tough one.

In Johannesburg particularly, the Salvation Army has seen an increase in the number of people seeking shelter as temperatures continue to dip.

There are many vulnerable people who might not have the capacity to protect themselves against the cold.

It is very cold and challenging for people who cannot help themselves. The numbers have increased of people calling in and coming in person asking for assistance. Thataetsile Semeno, spokesperson – Salvation Army

The Salvation Army's assistance has reached vulnerable people across the country.

Semeno says the team relies heavily on the communities to both reach out for assistance as well as to assist in anyway they can.

We can support those who are less fortunate, especially in those provinces struggling very hard. That little we have, we share with them. Thataetsile Semeno, spokesperson – Salvation Army

Scroll above to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Salvation Army sees uptake in people looking for help during cold fronts