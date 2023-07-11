PRIME Energy not so prime after being investigated by FDA in the USA





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the PRIME Hydration versus PRIME Energy fad and why the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the United States of America is investigating the latter.

Friedman asks if the PRIME Hydration trend is over after seeing fully-stocked Checkers shelves when just a few months ago, people were waiting in line and paying over R600 to get their hands on some.

To be clear, it is PRIME Energy, not PRIME Hydration that's under investigation by the USA's FDA.

The latter mixes coconut water and electrolytes, without sugar or caffeine which is sold at Checkers - this one is what the kids go gaga over.

Watch the drinks' founders and social media stars, Logan Paul and KSI explain the difference...

Friedman reports that PRIME Energy drinks are under fire because the level of caffeine in a tin is "off the charts."

The FDA reports that a 200ml (12oz) tin of PRIME Energy has the equivalent to about half a dozen Coke cans and nearly two Red Bulls, says Friedman.

Friedman says despite the drinks looking different (Hydration's in a bottle and Energy is in a tin), the FDA has raised red flags over the name being so similar to PRIME Hydration, saying, kids might not be able to distinguish between the two and may confuse parents who might buy PRIME Energy instead of PRIME Hydration for their kids.

The FDA says, buying PRIME Energy is like filling them up with a "cauldron of caffeine."

On this matter, a public relations representative for PRIME says the drink "complied with all FDA guidelines before hitting the market."

PRIME Energy, sold in a can, dropped in 2023 and contains a comparable amount of caffeine to other top-selling energy drinks, all falling within the legal limit of the countries it’s sold in. It states clearly on packaging, as well as in marketing materials, that it is an energy drink and is not made for anyone under the age of 18. Public Relations Representative - PRIME

Ford and Friedman agree that putting any kind of energy drink in your body is "dangerous."

