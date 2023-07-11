Beware: Tax season is open season for scammers
Ray White speaks to GoldPhish CEO, Dan Thornton about the dangers of scammers during tax season.
With tax season in full swing, comes the opportunity for scammers to catch unsuspecting taxpayers.
Thornton says it is essentially ‘open season’ for cybercrime.
Scammers will be sending out SMSes and emails, in addition to making voice calls to potential victims.
[They try] to either get their money or get their sensitive personal information so that they can carry out identity theft against them.Dan Thornton, CEO – GoldPhish
One of the big scams is a refund, scammers want you to pay an admin fee to receive the refund.
Potential victims are provided with details about a payment system that requires your credit card details or an EFT payment.
A lot of people, if they are expecting a big windfall from the tax man, are pretty happy to pay over a few thousand rand maybe as an admin fee to receive their refund.Dan Thornton, CEO – GoldPhish
Other scams include a scare tactic saying you missed the deadline and must pay a penalty, and information phishing to commit identity theft.
Thornton adds that as long as taxpayers are using the correct e-filing platform, going through the correct channels and using a secure network, they should not encounter any problems.
Make double sure that you are not on public wifi and you are using the correct [efiling] website.Dan Thornton, CEO – GoldPhish
RELATED: Spot tax fraud scams with these tips
Scroll above to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_182441967_anonymous-hooded-hacker-flag-of-south-africa-binary-code-cyber-attack-concept.html?vti=m8um0wleadrm9x21jq-1-8
More from Local
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise!
The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richly for their stellar service.Read More
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.Read More
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods
More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary of the July 2021 riots.Read More
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar
The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a while cautions Anchor Capital's Nolan Wapenaar.Read More
'Control over firearms is essential for a stable and prosperous society'
Gun industry expert weighs in on the state of firearm control in South Africa.Read More
Give that baby a billboard! 'Albany Bread Girl' pics viewed over a million times
Photographer Lungisa Mjaji has made his niece Lethukukhanya Mjaji famous.Read More
[LISTEN] Thuli Madonsela speaks on qualities new Public Protector will need
The country is looking for a new Public Protector, but this job is not one without challenges.Read More
Walk the Talk: What cause do you think is worth walking for?
Clement Manyathela is ready to 'Walk the Talk' and is looking for the right cause.Read More
NSFAS puts systems in place to stop students falsifying info on applications
A Special Investigating Unit investigation shows that students have been falsifying their information to receive funding.Read More