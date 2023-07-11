Streaming issues? Report here
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world

11 July 2023 7:31 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
generation z
book review
business books
disruption
Bronwyn Williams
Gen Z

'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.

Bruce Whitfield talks to regular book reviewer Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

- For organisations to stay relevant in an ever-changing world, leaders need to harness the power of Generation Z

- That's the crux of "Breach", written by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires

Related story:

BOOK REVIEW How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them

Image: Student Village CEO Ronen Aires on LinkedIn
Image: Student Village CEO Ronen Aires on LinkedIn

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Bruce Whitfield talked to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

She reviewed "Breach: How the Next Generation are Consciously Disrupting the World".

It's written by South Africa's Ronen Aires, co-founder and CEO of youth market specialists Student Village.

Aires has been in the youth insights game for a quite a long time, working with corporates to try and bring them insights as to what young people - particularly people of student age - are thinking, feeling, doing, buying, selling, planning on working in and building on one day.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Every generation has its chance to disrupt the status quo and most generations do, except for my generation... but I think the one thing that stands out for millennials is that we've absolutely and surprisingly failed to disrupt the reality handed to us by previous generations What we're seeing now with 'Generation Z' or the 'born free' generation in South Africa, is that they are behaving like young people are expected to... by challenging their elders.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

I think it's been difficult particularly for companies trying to deal with selling to and managing this generation because they are such a defined generational cohort... that particularly in a South African context is bookmarked both on birth and graduation into the job market with very defined, pivotal global events, or at least national events. This is a generation that was born after the end of apartheid... and they graduated right into lockdown.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

They started their lives on pause and had time to consider having a gap between being a child and being an adult, and they spent that time online and largely isolated. This has meant that they definitely entered into the workplace and also as consumers... as a defined cohort that companies are really struggling to manage.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

All of our clients, both Ronen's and mine, have the same issue: 'We don't know what to do with these people; they seem to be ungovernable and unmanageable'... and we both tend to agree that this is not necessarily a bad thing.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

This generation is one of contrasts too in that they are challenging to authority, they ask the questions that perhaps millennials didn't ask... or complain about in public in challenging ways, but there is also a darker side... and that's the challenge of nihilism and also the sense of completely destructive apathy.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

You've got this generation who sees that the world as it is, is clearly broken... They're also the generation that have been handed the bill for paying for all of the environmental reparation that previous generations kicked down the road, so they have a chip on their shoulder.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

We see apathy... but we see the other side of this cohort as well that is challenging, that is making a difference... getting involved with politics, with business, at a much younger age than the previous cohorts... One of the interesting points the author touches is how to serve a generation that's happy to cut their losses, and cut their ties with things and people and places that are no longer serving them.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

There's this impatience when it comes to what brands they're going to support, and intolerance of brand hypocrisy... and the same thing working for companies. They're unwilling to work with companies that promise you a promotion several years down the line and then fail to deliver on that. They want instant participation - they want to see that the effort they're putting in is going to have a result in the short term.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Description on Amazon:

BREACH: Noun: an act of breaking or failing to observe a law, agreement, or code of conduct.

We are constantly surrounded by chaos. The world is complicated and ever-changing. Young people, looking at the world they are inheriting, are standing up and shouting, "Hell No!"

Generation Z is primed to breach the status quo. They aim to disrupt the establishment and define life on their own terms, with their collective values leading the way. This innovative group of youth is destined to change the workplace, the concept of leadership and the way we connect with one another. As their elders, we have a choice to make: fight this change or embrace it.

Leaders feel the stress of this fast-paced world. In the battle to stay relevant, we must look towards young people, to listen to their needs and wants. As an entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience working with youth and brands, I have learned to harness the genius of Generation Z so that organizations and their people thrive.

While it might seem that Generation Z comes with different factory settings, in reading this book you will come to understand they are not so different from us. They are the future of the workplace. They are your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team. They hold the key to your success. If we learn to guide them wisely, we will all benefit from the breach they are forging. We may even find ourselves living in a better, kinder world.

Scroll up to listen to Williams' review


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world




More from Business Books

@ adam121/123rf.com

'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team

27 June 2023 8:21 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows

20 June 2023 8:17 PM

Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf

BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA

13 June 2023 8:18 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Michael Cardo on Twitter @michaelcardo

Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate

23 May 2023 9:39 PM

DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full access to a vast trove of Oppenheimer family documents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder

9 May 2023 11:00 AM

Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mitay20/123rf.com

What makes each of us behave the way we do around money?

25 April 2023 9:28 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nexusplexus/123rf.com

What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity

18 April 2023 7:20 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and growth" by Nikolas Badminton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Samsung Man’s Path to Success by Sung Yoon - Image from Kwela Books discussion invitation

How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)

4 April 2023 7:04 PM

Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ limbi007/123rf.com

As companies automate more, they neglect the human element at their peril

14 March 2023 8:21 PM

Flux Trends' Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Human Experience: How to make life better for your customers and create a more successful organization" by John Sills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ svetazi/123rf.com

Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?

14 February 2023 6:30 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

