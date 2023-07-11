'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap'
Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week South African Airways' campaign relaunching its route to São Paulo is the zero pick for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (Bizcommunity).
The SAA ad looks cheap Seery says, which would make one wonder about the standard of the airline's services in general.
I think SAA is about to relaunch its route to Brazil as one of the ways to kind of struggle back to relevance and to profit making. And I think they will do it because - so I hear - there's quite a pent-up demand for direct flights from here...Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
...but what annoyed me (and a lot of brands get it wrong), if you have a high-class brand and you're offering a reasonably high-class offering, at least do the marketing to match it!Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
With this ad it looks like SAA gave someone a cellphone to film a bunch of staffers sitting together in a plane waving Brazilian flags around, pretending they're in the middle of a carnival Seery says.
It looks so amateur that even TikTok creators would be embarrassed about it, he ventures.
It's a psychological thing - if I'm going to get on an aeroplane I'm going to say 'I wonder if the rest of what you do is done to the same level as your ad, because then I'd be very worried.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
While he understands money is tight for the embattled airline, there are other ways to go about creating something decent the adman says.
One way to do it is to get hold of the Brazilian embassy here and say 'let's have our own mini-carnival or celebration somewhere... Let's tell everyone what Brazil is all about." I'm sure the embassy would have gone along with that because its all about promoting a country.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
Watch the lacklustre SAA campaign below:
SAA returns to São Paulo, Brazil with direct flights from Cape Town & Joburg. Open for sale today 🎉✈️ Launch flights out of Cape Town on Tues, 31 October 2023 & from Johannesburg on Mon, 6 November 2023. Don't miss out! #BookNow For more info, visit https://t.co/R4GdKuwKMW pic.twitter.com/yIZyNiCLsD' SAA - South Africa (@flysaa) June 29, 2023
Scroll up to listen to Seery's advertising critiques (SAA discussion at 6:51)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap'
Source : https://twitter.com/flysaa/status/1674428972724260871?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1674428972724
More from Business
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise!
The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richly for their stellar service.Read More
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.Read More
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods
More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary of the July 2021 riots.Read More
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar
The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a while cautions Anchor Capital's Nolan Wapenaar.Read More
[LISTEN] 'What happened to the price-per-unit label on Pick n Pay products?'
Believe it or not, it doesn't go against the Consumer Protection Act.Read More
NSFAS puts systems in place to stop students falsifying info on applications
A Special Investigating Unit investigation shows that students have been falsifying their information to receive funding.Read More
South Africa, prepare for 'advanced loadshedding levels' until early August
After a period of slight relief, loadshedding stages four and six have returned.Read More
US inflation hits 2-year low: Does it spell good news for OUR interest rates?
Inflation in the US eased to 3% in June. The Money Show asks Stanlib's Kevin Lings if this could signal an end to the interest rate hike cycle in the US and in SA.Read More
Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination
Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup
You don't want to miss Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!Read More
'BDSM can give you the most fun sex you've ever had, if it's done safely'
Sex educator and couples intimacy coach breaks down EVERYTHING you need to know about BDSM.Read More
Ways to spend your 67 minutes this Mandela Day in Joburg
Here's some fun campaigns and charities in Johannesburg that could use your help.Read More
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup is heating up with K.O. and Goodluck
K.O. and Goodluck join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup!Read More
[WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino
A video capturing a man's encounter with a charging rhino went viral and Mzansi's laughing at his VERY South African reaction.Read More
[WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love
In a recent interview with Siv Ngesi, Siya Kolisi spoke candidly about the role of Rachel's unwavering support in his life.Read More
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy
Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in need.Read More
Looking for work? 3 tips on how social media can help young South Africans
Spend all of your time on social media? Why not use it to help you find a job.Read More
Need a job? Gauteng Govt needs 8000 youth - you have ONLY today to apply!
Gauteng needs drivers, cleaners, receptionists, security managers, artisans, safety officers, electricians, social workers...Read More
More from Opinion
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world
'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.Read More
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.Read More
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship?
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are
It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist
Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’
Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa.Read More
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel
The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertising industry.Read More
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team
Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.Read More