Sasol nailed for gas price gouging: Competition Commission takes it to Tribunal

The Competition Commission has referred a complaint against Sasol Gas for excessive pricing of natural piped gas to the Competition Tribunal.

It found that that Sasol has been selling natural gas at prices marked up by up to 72% over a period of almost ten years.

The investigation followed three complaints against what is South Africa's monopoly supplier of natural gas, made in early 2022.

These included one from industry body, the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa.

Igua-SA also accused Sasol of price gouging in August last year when it upped prices by 96% while regulator Nersa was still reviewing contested pricing methodology.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Jaco Human, CEO of Igua-SA.

Alluding to the fact that this is a longstanding matter, Human says industrial gas users believe there's "a significant disconnect" in terms of the prices Nersa set, and the cost base that applies to Sasol and also the price that would have applied in a competitive environment.

"In the absence of this, the industry turned to the competition authorities for protection about a year ago."

With energy a significant input in a broad range of goods and services industry supplies to the market, this is quite a broad matter he says.

We really on the one hand talk about bread and butter issues and on the other hand we talk about things that we use every day like packaging, steel etcetera. Sasol supplied gas to these industries at these pricing levels and we felt ... there is a disconnect here between prices being paid and what we believe is required in law and economics. Jaco Human, CEO - Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa

This will be adjudicated by the Tribunal. There is an additional matter where Sasol is actually challenging the jurisdiction of the competition authorities in this matter, saying it is not the competition authorities' space but that of Nersa alone. Jaco Human, CEO - Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa

In terms of competition law, Sasol could stand to pay penalities up to 10% of its revenue he adds.

Human says what the industry is seeking from the regulator is a price that is cost-related and at the same time would reimburse Sasol fairly, for the cost and the risk that it's incurred.

...and the price that would have prevailed in a competitive environment for standard gas. We seek a rational and lawful pricing methodology from the regulator that will carry this forward. I think the position we're finding ourselves in is largely attributable to the fact that we haven't seen this over the last ten years. Jaco Human, CEO - Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa

