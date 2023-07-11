Eskom secures R24m grant from US agency to help expand power grid
The Money Show interviews energy expert and development finance specialist Ruse Moleshe (RUBK).
- The US Trade and Development Agency is awarding a R24 million technical assistance grant to Eskom
- The money will fund technical assistance to assess the viability of using new technologies to improve the national grid
Eskom has received a boost in the form of a R24 million grant ($1.3 million) from the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).
The grant will fund technical assistance to assess the economic, technical, commercial and financial viability of using new technologies to improve South Africa’s transmission grid reports BusinessLIVE.
At the signing ceremony in Pretoria, Acting CEO Calib Cassim said Eskom would need to invest R210 billion in expanding the transmission grid by about 14,000 kilometres over the next 10 years.
The power utility ramped up loadshedding to Stage 4 on Tuesday afternoon as demand for electricity increased amid icy temperatures in parts of the country.
The technical assistance grant aims to explore innovative technologies that can "revolutionise" power delivery to millions of South Africans, said the US Embassy.
"It signifies a significant leap towards a sustainable energy future for South Africa."
Making significant progress in the US government commitment in support of JET-P, our friends @USTDA have awarded a $1.3 million technical assistance grant to @Eskom_SA pic.twitter.com/IedCPYGv9x' US Embassy SA (@USEmbassySA) July 11, 2023
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews energy expert and development finance specialist Ruse Moleshe (RUBK).
Explaining how the grant would work, she says in terms of technical assistance the first order of business would be to do a feasibility study on various aspects of improving or upgrading South Africa's transmission infrastructure.
It's a step before the actual investment, so what comes out of that study would determine what needs to be done... and the projects that would come out of that. where the US would participate.Ruse Moleshe, Energy Expert - RUBK
Generally, the US Trade Department would use their own companies through this technical assistance... to do the study. Once the study comes out the actual work would follow, to give them then an indication of what needs to be done.Ruse Moleshe, Energy Expert - RUBK
Moleshe emphasizes that South Africa is focusing on its transmission infrastructure, particularly a roll-out to ensure that we have enough.
However with Eskom facing its current financial challenges, we don't yet have adequate infrastructure to cater for all our needs she adds.
Some of the renewable energy projects for instance that we supported through Bid Window round 6 were not able to get a guarantee of connecting to that infrastructure. So it is an ongoing project with respect to what Treasury is trying to do to ensure that Eskom reduce their debt and they are liquid, in order to be able to pursue most of these programmes.Ruse Moleshe, Energy Expert - RUBK
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom secures R24m grant from US agency to help expand power grid
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/yelantsev/yelantsev1712/yelantsev171200062/92168875-high-voltage-electric-transmission-tower-energy-pylon.jpg
