



Clarence Ford interviews Edmund Wessels, the brilliant mind behind the ground-breaking gynaecological device FlexiGyn™.

FlexiGyn™ is a pioneering gynaecological device developed by Wessels, revolutionising the field of women's healthcare.

The aim of the 'one-stop mobile platform' is to equip gynaecologists and trained GPs to do screening procedures in the uterus to help identify any potential problems and get an understanding of the cause of infertility and miscarriages.

RELATED: Polycystic ovary syndrome affects more than just your ovaries

Unlike previous tools used within the field, FlexiGyn™ causes as little trauma as possible thanks to its design.

Wessels adds that because of its flexible and sleek design, it's able to move in and around the uterus with ease.

A screening with FlexiGyn™ can take anywhere between 10 to 15 minutes.

It has become a game-changer for women and adolescent girls in remote communities throughout Africa who lack access to much-needed gynaecological care.

We designed this for women, for the experience during the procedure, to try and reduce all that trauma. Edmund Wessels, developer of FlexiGyn™

We've tried to make the FlexiGyn™ as least invasive as possible. Edmund Wessels, developer of FlexiGyn™

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Introducing FlexiGyn™: The ground-breaking gynaecological device