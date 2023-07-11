[WATCH] Introducing FlexiGyn™: The ground-breaking gynaecological device
Clarence Ford interviews Edmund Wessels, the brilliant mind behind the ground-breaking gynaecological device FlexiGyn™.
FlexiGyn™ is a pioneering gynaecological device developed by Wessels, revolutionising the field of women's healthcare.
The aim of the 'one-stop mobile platform' is to equip gynaecologists and trained GPs to do screening procedures in the uterus to help identify any potential problems and get an understanding of the cause of infertility and miscarriages.
RELATED: Polycystic ovary syndrome affects more than just your ovaries
Unlike previous tools used within the field, FlexiGyn™ causes as little trauma as possible thanks to its design.
Wessels adds that because of its flexible and sleek design, it's able to move in and around the uterus with ease.
A screening with FlexiGyn™ can take anywhere between 10 to 15 minutes.
It has become a game-changer for women and adolescent girls in remote communities throughout Africa who lack access to much-needed gynaecological care.
We designed this for women, for the experience during the procedure, to try and reduce all that trauma.Edmund Wessels, developer of FlexiGyn™
We've tried to make the FlexiGyn™ as least invasive as possible.Edmund Wessels, developer of FlexiGyn™
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Introducing FlexiGyn™: The ground-breaking gynaecological device
Source : Screenshot from YouTube: Chris K
More from Health & Fitness
Go AWOL... at this affordable outdoor fitness experience
Anton Slabbert, a fitness instructor at AWOL (A Way of Life) speaks about this outdoor fitness experience based in Camps Bay.Read More
How Momentum Multiply helps their members stretch the Rand
John Perlman speaks to Momentum Multiply about how they enable their members to save more in today’s financial climate.Read More
UV nail dryers used in gel manicures could increase risk of skin cancer
A new study suggests that UV-nail polish dryers, similar to tanning beds, may increase the risk of early-onset skin cancer.Read More
Understanding Long COVID: One in 10 people could be affected
The WHO says there are more than 200 different symptoms of Long COVID.Read More
Is IV therapy worth the hype?
Jan Van Zyl from MobivIVe talks about all things IV therapy.Read More
[LISTEN] Acupuncture and a holistic treatment aids mental health challenges
Acupuncturist, Dr Junaid Rawoot, speaks to Clarence Ford about a holistic approach to mental health challenges.Read More
[LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: ‘We have a responsibility to care’
The lack of self-care, can to an extent, threaten an individual’s personal health and safety.Read More
[LISTEN] Study: Gut bacteria may be an early sign of Alzheimer's
Due to the disease's complex condition, scientists are still trying to determine why people develop Alzheimer’s.Read More
Adults and allergies: Not all allergies develop during childhood
Most people normally develop allergies during their childhood, but allergies in adults can start from when you're in your 20s all the way to your 80s.Read More