Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kirsten Vieira, founding director of Pup Chef.
Most pet owners would like to give their animals the very best, but not everybody can afford it.
However when it comes to dogs and what you feed them, you could incur higher vet's bills if you go for the cheapest options warns Kirsten Vieira.
The Johannesburg entrepreneur founded gourmet pet food company Pup Chef after her own dog picked up major health problems.
"I still have him and he is the face of Pup Chef."
She tells the story on The Money Show.
He motivated me to make sure that I could keep him alive, pretty much. He was on all the commercial pellets and canned foods, and he had severe stomach issues - we had to have probably about four centimetres cut out of his intestine.Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
The vets worked on him for a while and basically recommended that we put him down. Because he was my baby I did not take this very lightly and went on a mission with a vet... researching a whole bunch of different recipes... and eventually he was cured miraculously, within a week.Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
The relieved dog owner went on to help friends in similar situations, and realised there was a gap in the market.
This inspired her to create a healthy dog food that was hypoallergenic and an anti-inflammatory, Vieira says.
In her world, she would describe pet allergies as an epidemic she adds.
I think there are a lot of preservatives and toxic ingredients that are added into the commercial dog foods and it leads to a whole assortment of allergies and skin conditions, and sometimes diseases.Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
She also warns that many "healthy" things we eat as humans are in fact harmful to dogs and this should be taken into consideration if you cook your pet's food yourself or feed it scraps from your table.
Her recommended mantra, with certain exceptions, would be: "If you would eat it, that's what you should feed your dog."
Obviously there are certain vitamins and certain minerals that are different in their requirements to humans, so it is important to get your vet on board... There are certain human ingredients that are toxic to dogs that you need to be aware of, like salt...Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
When it comes to the average, off-the-shelf pet food, most dogs would probably be fine with it Whitfield comments.
At what point to you actually scale up and buy dog food that is better quality and of course costs more?
If you compare your higher LSM products to what Pup Chef prices are, it's in a similar range... If you are comparing us to something that's off the shelf for instance in a supermarket that has the lower-grade ingredients, we are more expensive.Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
However, there are fillers and additives that you have to consider - if you are feeding your dog something that has maize in it for instance, this is a filler that's highly toxic to your dog and you are probably shortening its life _and _increasing your vet's bills.Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
While dog food manufacturers do have to meet certain requirements to get certified, she adds, there aren't regulations when it comes to preservatives.
That's where I ethically draw the line and I think a lot of other brands don't, because they are these big corporations and with these big corporations come shareholders and bottom lines... Their hearts I think maybe started in the right place, and maybe this has skewed a little bit.Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
Yes there are regulations, and with all kinds of regulations I guess there are a few loopholes that people are willing to use.Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
While Pup Chef's capacity is still small at the moment she says, they are able to control "quite big" volumes.
We have walk-in freezers... Obviously we have no preservatives in our food so everything is freshly cooked and then placed in these massive freezers. In terms of our capacity we're looking into the tens of thousands in a month, and obviously we hope to grow more and more as we go along.Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
For more detail, listen to the audio interview at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_182626405_young-bernese-mountain-dog-in-an-autumn-garden.html
More from Business
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus
In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance.Read More
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson!
The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know.Read More
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces
The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists.Read More
[REVIEW] Two thumbs up for Fujifilm's Instax Square Link printer
The best way to print photographs of life moments you capture with your smartphone.Read More
More from Lifestyle
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023
The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 are as follows:Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese
Burger King Thailand has unveiled a literal cheeseburger, which has no meat and an insane amount of cheese.Read More
Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security?
But your bags aren’t the only thing getting scanned at airport security. You are too!Read More
South Africans are loving their air fryers! Here's why...
Air-fryers are becoming an essential kitchen appliance, so much so that it is affecting the cooking oil industry.Read More
[WATCH] Last dance!! Couple go on retreat for an amicable breakup DATE
"The date was beautiful and we had such a beautiful moment and he treated me like a queen."Read More
Fans crushed by 7de Laan coming to an end: 'It brought families together'
After 23 years, the soapie 7de Laan is coming to an end, and fans are sad to say goodbye.Read More
Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this
Constantly feeling like you're going through the day in a jet-lagged haze despite getting enough sleep? Read this.Read More
More from Local
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.Read More
Magudumana's options running out over arrest challenge, says legal expert
Nandipha Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice of murder and rape convict Thabo Bester, has seen her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania dismissed.Read More
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?
Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?Read More
Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's remarks come as the South African government finds itself in a quandary over how to treat an arrest warrant issued by the court for Russian President Vladimir Putin.Read More