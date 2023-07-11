Eusebius McKaiser's family & friends unhappy over AVBOB's handling of funeral





JOHANNESBURG - The friends and family of late broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser have formally protested to AVBOB over the way his memorial service in Johannesburg and his funeral in Makhanda were conducted.

They expressed their outrage in the letter, that has been made public, over the way AVBOB used the passing of McKaiser as a marketing opportunity.

"We, the undersigned, friends and relatives of the late Eusebius McKaiser, write to you today to communicate our disappointment with the way that your company handled his memorial service in Johannesburg on Tuesday 6 June, and his funeral service in Makhanda on Saturday 10 June. We demand from you that some form of reparation is made by your company to the bereaved, whom you have to date only undermined and avoided responding to directly."

The renowned columnist, author and political analyst passed away in May, at the age of 45.

During his tenure at 702, McKaiser was critical of the government and its policies and never backed away from a thought-provoking debate, even with listeners.

In the letter, they further allege that AVBOB used the fragility of the deceased's friends and relatives to promote financial services and claimed that their "guidance" was geared to increase their profits.

The letter further states that instead of consoling mourning people, AVBOB's business strategy focuses on marketing its services to them.

Read the full letter:

As friends & family of Eusebius McKaiser we have now sent a formal letter of complaint to AVBOB for their atrocious handling of his memorial in Joburg and funeral in Makhanda. The letter is public and available here: https://t.co/7fZNv2K1ZK ' Scott Burnett (@bur_scott on thrdz) (@bur_scott) July 11, 2023

The family and friends have demanded the following reparations from AVBOB:

Replace the headstone with a new replica that does not have the AVBOB logo on it; Issue a full refund to Nduduzo Nyanda for the costs of the funeral in Makhanda; Publish a full apology to Nduduzo Nyanda and the McKaiser/Stevens families where they admit to the mistakes that were made, and commit to better business practices in future, especially when it comes to marketing and branding.

This article first appeared on EWN : Eusebius McKaiser's family & friends unhappy over AVBOB's handling of funeral