27 surgeries, 27 lives: Project Flamingo makes history for Mandela Day 2023
Pippa Hudson interviews Dr Liana Roodt, Specialist General Surgeon and founder of Project Flamingo.
Almost two decades and 1285 surgeries later, Project Flamingo, a South African breast cancer NGO has provided life-saving surgeries for breast cancer patients across the country.
Roodt says that should Project Flamingo lists be removed from booking systems at hospitals, the waiting time between diagnosis and surgery would be anywhere between 16 to 18 weeks.
Waiting periods not only prolong when you're able to get surgery and impacts your mental well-being, but it runs the risk of missing the 'golden window', where the optimum results can be achieved.
Roodt adds that the ideal waiting period from the time of diagnosis to surgery should be six weeks.
RELATED: Health and Wellness: How to detect and prevent breast cancer
In honour of Mandela Day, the NGO will be taking their achievements to new heights by saving 27 more lives with 27 surgeries, making it their highest number of surgeries performed in one single day.
Between Groote Schuur Hospital, George Hospital, Livingstone Hospital and Cecilia Makiwane Hospital, Project Flamingo will embark on its first-of-its-kind operation in South Africa to make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer.
To help donate towards the cause, click here.
We are grateful that we can look back and say 'you know what, we're actually making an impact'.Dr Liana Roodt, Specialist General Surgeon and founder – Project Flamingo
It's imperative that patients get an intervention as soon as possible.Dr Liana Roodt, Specialist General Surgeon and founder – Project Flamingo
We need everybody to cross their fingers and toes that we'll be able to do it.Dr Liana Roodt, Specialist General Surgeon and founder – Project Flamingo
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 27 surgeries, 27 lives: Project Flamingo makes history for Mandela Day 2023
More from Local
Rand Water: Supply has improved in most areas following Jhb maintenance project
The water utility says systems continue to show improved supply following its 58-hour maintenance project which left parts of the city without water, or with low pressure.Read More
ANC RET faction rejects Zuma ConCourt ruling: ‘You shall see trouble’
National chairperson of the RET faction, Nkosentsha Shezi said: 'Not that I'm planning trouble, but you shall see trouble. Our people have not changed but we have said it on a number of occasions that we stand with [former] President Zuma.'Read More
NSFAS pleads for patience over new payment system, promises smooth process soon
This follows widespread complaints by students over the new funding system implemented this month, but Nsfas says as this is a new system, it's bound to have unexpected glitches.Read More
Majority of Nasi Ispani applicants didn't qualify for certain posts, says Lesufi
The Gauteng premier on Friday said that of the 1.2 million applications received, most were for general jobs.Read More
How does court determine if Zandile Mafe is mentally fit to stand trial?
"If the ideas are based in reality and not influenced directly by mental illness then they are fit to stand trial."Read More
'It's for all ages' Debunking TikTok stereotypes with two local creators
TikTok – love it or hate it, it's here to stay and it's paying the bills!Read More
[WATCH] Deal or No Deal SA contestant plans to use R40K+ win to uplift community
Mr Nyoka made a deal of a lifetime, winning R42 310 which he's using to help kids and fire victims in his community.Read More
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy
Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in need.Read More
US grant to help bring AFFORDABLE broadband internet to SA's townships?
The US Trade and Development Agency is partnering with former Vodacom CEO Vuyani Jarana to bring broadband to townships.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Ecuador is the new Miss Supranational, SA makes it to the top 24
Although it wasn't back-to-back wins for South Africa, Ayanda Thabethe made it to the top 24 and was named Miss Congeniality.Read More
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is amping it up with Mi Casa, DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee
Mi Casa, DJ Zihle and Prince Kaybee are returning to Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!Read More
Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup
You don't want to miss Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!Read More
'BDSM can give you the most fun sex you've ever had, if it's done safely'
Sex educator and couples intimacy coach breaks down EVERYTHING you need to know about BDSM.Read More
Ways to spend your 67 minutes this Mandela Day in Joburg
Here's some fun campaigns and charities in Johannesburg that could use your help.Read More
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup is heating up with K.O. and Goodluck
K.O. and Goodluck join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup!Read More
[WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino
A video capturing a man's encounter with a charging rhino went viral and Mzansi's laughing at his VERY South African reaction.Read More
[WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love
In a recent interview with Siv Ngesi, Siya Kolisi spoke candidly about the role of Rachel's unwavering support in his life.Read More
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy
Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in need.Read More