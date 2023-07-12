'It's mind-boggling that there are 9K unemployed qualified social workers in SA'





John Perlman interviews Bridget Masango, a Member of Parliament and the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Social Development (skip to 2:33).

In an article by Masango, she pleads with the Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, to urgently fill vacant social worker positions and address the shortages in South Africa.

Despite there being so many unemployed social workers in the country, the Department of Social Development has left 1279 posts vacant.

Additionally, 9000 qualified social workers remain unemployed in South Africa.

Masango says 'this tragic state of affairs shows just how little the ANC government cares about the well-being, lives and livelihoods of already vulnerable South Africans'.

The DA is petitioning the Portfolio Committee on Social Development on behalf of the unemployed social workers in South Africa to address the ongoing problem.

The problem seems to be beyond budget. Bridget Masango MP, Shadow Minister of Social Development – Democratic Alliance

It's mind-boggling. Bridget Masango MP, Shadow Minister of Social Development – Democratic Alliance

