Blue Light Bullies: Primary victim to sue VIP Protection Unit for R1 million
Pippa Hudson interviews Ian Cameron (Director of the Community Safety Action Society).
There is intense public scrutiny of the South African Police Service’s VIP Protection Unit attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile after they were seen assaulting three men on the N1 highway near Fourways.
The assault resulted in the suspension of eight officers while the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigates criminal charges of assault against the implicated men.
The primary victim of the incident has now instituted legal action against the VIP Protection Unit, by suing them for R1 million, pending the findings of various other medical tests which may result in the amount increasing. L'vaughn Fisher (25) was kicked until he was unconscious as he and two other men were beaten by members of the unit.
I think to add insult to injury in terms of their suspension is that they are all suspended with full benefits, salary and everything, so it’s a paid holiday while they were pointing guns at innocent peopleIan Cameron, Director of the Community Safety Action Society
Cameron suggests the perpetrators are receiving special treatment.
The case is mired in controversy with accusations of interference by the victims’ employer, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).
The events leading up to the assault are shrouded in mystery, however, the victims reported they thought they were being hijacked when they were forced off the road.
Nothing can justify the way they acted. Even if those were to be armed attackers of some sort. You do not carry on kicking someone when they have already lost consciousness. It sets an extremely dangerous precedent.Ian Cameron, Director of the Community Safety Action Society
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Blue Light Bullies: Primary victim to sue VIP Protection Unit for R1 million
