Blue Light Bullies: Primary victim to sue VIP Protection Unit for R1 million

702 Drive with John Perlman
'It's for all ages' Debunking TikTok stereotypes with two local creators TikTok – love it or hate it, it's here to stay and it's paying the bills! 14 July 2023 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Deal or No Deal SA contestant plans to use R40K+ win to uplift community Mr Nyoka made a deal of a lifetime, winning R42 310 which he's using to help kids and fire victims in his community. 14 July 2023 1:58 PM
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in ne... 14 July 2023 12:04 PM
View all Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
View all Politics
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise! The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richl... 13 July 2023 10:02 PM
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a wh... 13 July 2023 7:13 PM
View all Business
Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup You don't want to miss Galaxy 947 Joburg Day! 14 July 2023 3:01 PM
'BDSM can give you the most fun sex you've ever had, if it's done safely' Sex educator and couples intimacy coach breaks down EVERYTHING you need to know about BDSM. 14 July 2023 2:55 PM
Ways to spend your 67 minutes this Mandela Day in Joburg Here's some fun campaigns and charities in Johannesburg that could use your help. 14 July 2023 2:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks and All Blacks renew rugby's ULTIMATE rivalry The long-time rivals will go head to head on Saturday at 9.05 am in Auckland. Who are you betting on? 14 July 2023 10:26 AM
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mabedi determined to prove himself as a coach Mabedi is the interim coach of the Malawi national team. 14 July 2023 9:16 AM
Wimbledon: Tennis guru predicts who will be men's and women's singles champions Tennis analyst and promoter Bruce Davidson chats all things Wimbledon finals weekend. 14 July 2023 8:44 AM
View all Sport
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup is heating up with K.O. and Goodluck K.O. and Goodluck join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup! 14 July 2023 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino A video capturing a man's encounter with a charging rhino went viral and Mzansi's laughing at his VERY South African reaction. 14 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love In a recent interview with Siv Ngesi, Siya Kolisi spoke candidly about the role of Rachel's unwavering support in his life. 14 July 2023 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters Russia’s continuing war with Ukraine reminds us why Nato was formed in 1949 – in response to Soviet aggression. 14 July 2023 11:40 AM
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough' An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault. 13 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Blue Light Bullies: Primary victim to sue VIP Protection Unit for R1 million

12 July 2023 7:09 AM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
VIP Protection Unit

Ian Cameron (Director of the Community Safety Action Society) discusses the latest developments in the blue light victim case.

Pippa Hudson interviews Ian Cameron (Director of the Community Safety Action Society).

There is intense public scrutiny of the South African Police Service’s VIP Protection Unit attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile after they were seen assaulting three men on the N1 highway near Fourways.

The assault resulted in the suspension of eight officers while the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigates criminal charges of assault against the implicated men.

The primary victim of the incident has now instituted legal action against the VIP Protection Unit, by suing them for R1 million, pending the findings of various other medical tests which may result in the amount increasing. L'vaughn Fisher (25) was kicked until he was unconscious as he and two other men were beaten by members of the unit.

I think to add insult to injury in terms of their suspension is that they are all suspended with full benefits, salary and everything, so it’s a paid holiday while they were pointing guns at innocent people

Ian Cameron, Director of the Community Safety Action Society

Cameron suggests the perpetrators are receiving special treatment.

The case is mired in controversy with accusations of interference by the victims’ employer, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The events leading up to the assault are shrouded in mystery, however, the victims reported they thought they were being hijacked when they were forced off the road.

Nothing can justify the way they acted. Even if those were to be armed attackers of some sort. You do not carry on kicking someone when they have already lost consciousness. It sets an extremely dangerous precedent.

Ian Cameron, Director of the Community Safety Action Society

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Blue Light Bullies: Primary victim to sue VIP Protection Unit for R1 million




