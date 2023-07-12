Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya: Who is the REAL African here?
Dricus du Plessis has become a household name, not only in his native South Africa but across the rest of the Continent and the world.
His exploits inside the octagon at UFC 290 in Las Vegas set up a potential middleweight-title fight against Israel Adesanya, the Nigerian-born New Zealander who's very quickly become the South African's arch-nemesis.
Du Plessis defeated Australia's Robert Whittaker to take his UFC record to 6-0, putting him in line for a likely title fight in September this year.
The Pretoria-born star now has many admirers, including former US president Donald Trump and MMA superstar Connor McGregor.
Huge congrats to South African MMA and South Africa, period! That is an incredible win for them inside the UFC’s Octagon! Title fight next for sure!' Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2023
Let’s go S.A 🇿🇦 ❤️
Du Plessis' rise up the MMA hierarchy is a big deal for the sport, particularly in Africa.
The 29-year-old often mentions his love for the Continent and how proud he is to be from Africa, where he still lives and trains in between sanctioned UFC fights.
Adesanya, on the other hand, is a lot different.
✊🏿' Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 9, 2023
If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African!!
I will show you where you’re from, NIGGA‼️ pic.twitter.com/iYGoBGIcB8
Born in Lagos, Nigeria, the 33-year-old has called New Zealand home for the last 23 years, after immigrating with his parents when he was 10 years old.
Facing abuse from Adesanya for being a white African, Du Plessis had a dig at his 'mixed nationality', while also inferring who the real African is. It's not hard to poke fun at Adesanya for being multi-national. He's even posed with the flag of China, where he lived and fought for a while at the start of his career.
Judging by the reaction of South Africans to Adesanya's expletive-laden, racist tirade when 'congratulating' Du Plessis on his victory, it seems we're all rooting for Dricus.
The highly anticipated Israel Adesanya vs Dricus du Plessis fight is yet to be confirmed, but could potentially take place at UFC 293 on 10 September in Sydney, Australia.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya: Who is the REAL African here?
Source : https://www.instagram.com/dricusduplessis/?hl=en
