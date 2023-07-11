'Caster Semenya delighted with Human Rights Court decision,' - Gregory Nott
Robert Marawa speaks to Gregory Nott, Caster Semenya’s lawyer.
Caster Semenya’s lawyer, Gregory Nott, says her victory at the European Court for Human Rights is a significant one and is a testament to her fighting spirit.
The court decided she was discriminated against by rules in track and field that force her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels to compete in major competitions.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Nott said that Semenya was “absolutely delighted” at the decision.
Nobody’s rights should be infringed upon. The process of the law and the institutions weren’t there for her and that’s what we had said all along throughout this whole ordeal.Gregory Nott, Caster Semenya's Lawyer
Caster has been strong and led by example in the stance she has taken. There should be no invasion of anyone’s body for any reason whatsoever and Caster has led the way in that fight.Gregory Nott, Caster Semenya's Lawyer
In terms of the way forward, Nott said there are still steps that need to be taken in order for Semenya to actually compete.
There is another step we have to take. World Athletics have come out with even more strenuous rules which we will have to look at. In terms of the Olympics next year, we are doing everything in our power to make that happen and when I spoke to her this morning, you could hear the fight in her voice and the desire to compete at the highest level is still there.Gregory Nott, Caster Semenya's Lawyer
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Caster Semenya delighted with Human Rights Court decision,' - Gregory Nott
