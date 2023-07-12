Truck attacks: 'Prioritise South Africans in the road freight industry'
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has called on law enforcement to impose harsh penalties on those responsible for the recent truck attacks.
Over the past five days, 16 trucks were attacked and torched along some of the country's major transport routes.
In each incident, the truck drivers were removed from their vehicles by armed men before the vehicles were set alight.
Satawu's Amanda Tshemese said a few weeks ago, another truck was targeted and burnt in Diepkloof, Johannesburg.
“We have had cases before where truck drivers were tortured and beaten up and robbed of their personal belongings by their perpetrators. We are also saying to them they need to prioritise South Africans in the road freight industry.”
She said police needed to be more active when protecting truck drivers.
“It can’t be that after so many years the motive behind this criminality is still unknown by government and the employer – that’s just unacceptable. The attack towards truck drivers is nothing new. More than anything, we’re worried about the safety of our members.”
