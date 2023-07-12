Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has in the middle of icy weather announced the implementation of intermittent Stage 4 and Stage 6 load shedding.
In statement on Wednesday morning, the power utility cited a “loss of additional generating units overnight, the extensive use of Open Gas Cycle Turbines and the inability to replenish pumped storage dam levels”.
According to Eskom, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented at 07:00 on Wednesday morning until 14:00.
Thereafter, Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented from 14:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Thursday – it said.
“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will publish an update as soon as any significant changes occur.”
#LoadsheddingUpdate' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 12, 2023
Wednesday, 12 July 2023: Due to the loss of additional generating units overnight, the extensive use of Open Gas Cycle Turbines and the inability to replenish pumped storage dam levels, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented at 07:00 this morning until…
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6
Source : AFP
More from Local
'It's for all ages' Debunking TikTok stereotypes with two local creators
TikTok – love it or hate it, it's here to stay and it's paying the bills!Read More
[WATCH] Deal or No Deal SA contestant plans to use R40K+ win to uplift community
Mr Nyoka made a deal of a lifetime, winning R42 310 which he's using to help kids and fire victims in his community.Read More
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy
Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in need.Read More
US grant to help bring AFFORDABLE broadband internet to SA's townships?
The US Trade and Development Agency is partnering with former Vodacom CEO Vuyani Jarana to bring broadband to townships.Read More
Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe admits to setting fire to the building
The man accused of setting fire to parliament, Zandile Mafe, admitted to burning the building in a rant in court on Thursday.Read More
Zuma judgement has 'shut the escape hatch' on medical parole abuse: Steenhuisen
The Constitutional Court has ruled that Jacob Zuma must return to prison and the DA is calling for his voluntary surrender.Read More
Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders
The Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the SCA ruling that former president Jacob Zuma must return to prison.Read More
3rd suspect nabbed in connection with truck attacks
All the suspects face a charge of malicious damage to property and will appear in court on Monday.Read More
BRICS Summit: All 5 heads of State to attend in person
There has been speculation that August’s BRICS Summit would take place virtually amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant from the ICC, but Ramaphosa said that the event would happen in person.Read More