



Pippa Hudson speaks to Christie Craig, a researcher with the Endangered Wildlife Trust to discuss why and how Blue Cranes were poisoned and died on farms in the Overberg.

Listen to the conversation below.

Earlier this year, 12 Blue Cranes were found dead from poisoning on a farm in the Overberg while 11 others survived.

Craig says it's been confirmed recently that the Blue Cranes were poisoned to death with an 'off-label' substance called 'dazzle.'

Dazzle is typically used as an insecticide or as a sheep dip to eliminate pests and can be fatal if it's ingested by the wrong animals.

The 11 Blue Cranes that survived received an antidote without which they would also have died.

South African laws forbid poisoning animals to kill them or using off-label pesticides.

Perpetrators face up to 10 years in jail or a R100 000 fine.

So far, no one has been charged because there's "not enough evidence."

During the 80s, a spate of Blue Crane poisonings caused their population to implode and the decline continues to this day.

"The resurgence of Blue Crane poisoning is concerning," laments Craig.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Someone poisoned 23 Blue Cranes (12 died), SA's majestic national bird