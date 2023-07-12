SA post office enters into business rescue
Pippa Hudson speaks with journalist Katherine Child.
The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted an application to place the Post Office into business rescue, which will offer it protection from creditors.
The post office has been struggling and received a number of government bailouts totalling R14 billion to stay afloat.
It was expected that the court would make this decision.Katherine Child, Journalist
Under the business rescue plans, creditors will likely only get 10% of what they are owed.
Placing the post office under business rescue will likely result in 7000 job losses.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA post office enters into business rescue
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News
