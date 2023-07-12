An education system in crisis: Hundreds of KZN councillors are illiterate
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Thami Ntuli, KZN South African Local Government Association (SALGA) Chairperson and Tessa Dooms, Political Analyst.
The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs skills report has revealed that 298 out of the 1 944 councillors in KwaZulu-Natal are illiterate.
Dooms says that this highlights the deeper issues with our education system.
She says that in our country there are alarmingly low literacy levels for grade 4 learners and half of the learners starting in grade 1 do not reach matric.
She adds that we then will have adults coming from a broken education system in areas with a lack of basic service delivery and development, who are the only people to represent their communities.
Democracy is not about choosing our leaders, it is about choosing our representatives.Tessa Dooms, Political Analyst
In a broken society, we are not necessarily going to get the perfect outcomes in terms of representation until we do something different with what we do in government.Tessa Dooms, Political Analyst
Ntuli says that it is important to empower councillors so that they can attend to the matters of concern to their community.
It is a challenge which requires urgency.Thami Ntuli, Chairperson - SALGA KZN
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145413795_golden-vase-with-gypsophila-flowers-and-an-open-book-on-a-table-selective-focus-.html
More from Local
'It's for all ages' Debunking TikTok stereotypes with two local creators
TikTok – love it or hate it, it's here to stay and it's paying the bills!Read More
[WATCH] Deal or No Deal SA contestant plans to use R40K+ win to uplift community
Mr Nyoka made a deal of a lifetime, winning R42 310 which he's using to help kids and fire victims in his community.Read More
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy
Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in need.Read More
US grant to help bring AFFORDABLE broadband internet to SA's townships?
The US Trade and Development Agency is partnering with former Vodacom CEO Vuyani Jarana to bring broadband to townships.Read More
Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe admits to setting fire to the building
The man accused of setting fire to parliament, Zandile Mafe, admitted to burning the building in a rant in court on Thursday.Read More
Zuma judgement has 'shut the escape hatch' on medical parole abuse: Steenhuisen
The Constitutional Court has ruled that Jacob Zuma must return to prison and the DA is calling for his voluntary surrender.Read More
Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders
The Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the SCA ruling that former president Jacob Zuma must return to prison.Read More
3rd suspect nabbed in connection with truck attacks
All the suspects face a charge of malicious damage to property and will appear in court on Monday.Read More
BRICS Summit: All 5 heads of State to attend in person
There has been speculation that August’s BRICS Summit would take place virtually amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant from the ICC, but Ramaphosa said that the event would happen in person.Read More