



Four more trucks have been set alight - this time on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo.

This is the fourth incident where several trucks have been set alight in the past few days - bringing the number of torched trucks to 20.

There have been separate incidents on the N2, N3 and N4 highways.

The latest four trucks were targeted by armed men and the drivers were told to leave their vehicles before the trucks were set alight.

Police say the latest incident happened in the early hour of Wednesday morning.

The South African Police Service spokesperson in Mpumalanga Selvy Mohlala confirmed: "Three of them [trucks] are seriously burned and one is partially burned... It is alleged that people emerged from the grasses and approached the trucks with firearms, and instructed the drivers to get out of the trucks or otherwise they will burn them inside the trucks, the drivers then had no alternative but to leave the trucks and run away.”

WOMAN SUFFERS BURN WOUNDS

Police said one person suffered burn wounds when the four trucks were set were set alight.

They explained that a woman who was sleeping in one of the truck cabins was left inside while the vehicles were torched.

She was rushed to the nearest medical facility.

This article first appeared on EWN : 4 more trucks torched on N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo