Dutch couple drives solar electric car from the Netherlands to Cape Town
John Perlman speaks to Maarten Van Pel and Renske Cox who drove an electric vehicle from the Netherlands to Cape Town, South Africa.
The pair’s eight-month-long expedition came to an end this week as they touched down in Cape Town.
They spent just over 800 hours in the car, travelling from the Netherlands, through West Africa and down to Cape Town, South Africa.
The journey was about finding a more sustainable way to travel, Cox said.
[While] electric cars are not really new anymore, our goal was still to be self-sufficient so that you don’t have to rely on a hotel providing electricity.Renske Cox
While this was a memorable journey, it was not all smooth sailing.
Van Pel recalls increased cloud coverage in western Africa which forced the pair to go the more traditional route – using a wall outlet.
With regards to safety, he notes that the duo did not have any issues across the journey from Europe, and through western Africa.
We didn’t have any issues about safety in Africa… there are so many nice people all over Africa.Maarten Van Pel
The duo is planning to stay in Cape Town for another week or two before making the journey back to the Netherlands via East Africa.
To find out more about their journey, visit their Instagram page here.
Scroll above to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CujS5UVo3X2/?img_index=1
More from Lifestyle
Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup
You don't want to miss Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!Read More
'BDSM can give you the most fun sex you've ever had, if it's done safely'
Sex educator and couples intimacy coach breaks down EVERYTHING you need to know about BDSM.Read More
Ways to spend your 67 minutes this Mandela Day in Joburg
Here's some fun campaigns and charities in Johannesburg that could use your help.Read More
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup is heating up with K.O. and Goodluck
K.O. and Goodluck join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup!Read More
[WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino
A video capturing a man's encounter with a charging rhino went viral and Mzansi's laughing at his VERY South African reaction.Read More
[WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love
In a recent interview with Siv Ngesi, Siya Kolisi spoke candidly about the role of Rachel's unwavering support in his life.Read More
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy
Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in need.Read More
Looking for work? 3 tips on how social media can help young South Africans
Spend all of your time on social media? Why not use it to help you find a job.Read More
Need a job? Gauteng Govt needs 8000 youth - you have ONLY today to apply!
Gauteng needs drivers, cleaners, receptionists, security managers, artisans, safety officers, electricians, social workers...Read More