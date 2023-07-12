



He's only been on social media for four days, and only posted twice, but already 15-year-old Levi McConaughey has amassed close to 200 000 followers on Instagram.

But that might be, in part, due to the hype given to his social media arrival by his parents.

Or perhaps it's due to the fact that his parents are pretty well known.

The teen is the son of actor Matthew McConaughey and model Camila Alves and between them, Matthew and Camila have close to 10 million followers on the photo and video sharing site.

The impossibly attractive couple took to their social media accounts at the weekend to reveal that one of the gifts they were bestowing upon Levi was permission to join social media.

"Your mom's a bit nervous about one of your gifts." said McConaughey.

"One of the gifts we’re giving you, yes, we are allowing you today to join the social media universe."

Admitting that they've been talking about it for three years, the proud parents said they felt confident their son has a 'story to tell' and 'he knows who he is".

Addressing his 8.1 million followers, the 'Dazed and Confused' star said, "I want all y’all to know, you’re getting a very cool and respectful young man in Levi McConaughey, and I hope y’all can do your best to treat him the same way."

Levi's first post included a voice over from his look-a-like dad's character in 'Dazed and Confused' saying, "You just got to keep livin', man. L-I-V-I-N."

RELATED: Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Matthew McConaughey's lookalike son allowed to join social media for 15th b'day