Go AWOL... at this affordable outdoor fitness experience
Africa Melane speaks to Anton Slabbert, AWOL fitness instructor who's well-versed in outdoor fitness, and is based in Cape Town.
If you're someone who finds gym with the same people, view and vibe monotonous - AWOL (A Way of Life) outdoor fitness might be something to try.
AWOL offers outdoor workouts on a budget for a heightened experience around Camps Bay.
You'll explore seaside and mountainous areas from Bakoven all the way to Bantry Bay.
From running on the beach for stabilisation to climbing up long and short hills for stamina and embarking on stairs in the forest for strength - you'll get workout with epic views.
Slabbert says a workout at AWOL is different to regular gym because it is not in a controlled space like the gym which can be quite constricted and not very clean since you're touching equipment used by lots of people.
When you workout outdoors, Slabbert says your mind goes to a different place and is "way more tranquil and the environment is relaxed."
Slabbert says this kind of workout is perfect for every kind of fitness level based on the individual as long as you're moving - you're benefiting from stress relief and getting those endorphins flowing.
Keen for an outdoor workout?
Sign up at via email: anton@awollifestyle.com or call: 082 854 2691.
