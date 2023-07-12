



Over the last few years, the global motoring industry has slowly been making the shift to electric vehicles (EV) and there isn't a carmaker that doesn't have an EV offering. Many have even made a commitment to do a complete shift to EVs as early as 2025. The real trick, however, is getting the public to make the switch.

Now the Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has raised the possibility of introducing incentives that may encourage citizens to look at electric options when purchasing their next car.

While speaking at the 41st annual Southern African Transport Conference the Minister said there are nearly 13 million vehicles on South Africa’s roads, a third of which are goods vehicles. Collectively road transport contributes 95.7% of the country’s Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.

Part of the Department of Transport's mandate is the drafting of policy and legislation that tackles global transport issues like GHG emissions. One such solution to tackle increased GHG emissions is to encourage the adoption of cleaner transport options such as “compressed natural gas buses, electric, and hydrogen-run vehicles”.

While the Minister didn't submit a specific policy, a call for incentives to those that adopt alternative, cleaner fuels - of which electric is the current leader - which reduce GHG emissions was clear.

“As government, we may have to improve the design of incentives to reward those whose transport production or consumption activities result in positive externalities," she said.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Transport Minister wants to reward motorists for buying electric cars