Manson cult follower Leslie van Houten released from prison after half a century
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories. (Skip to 02:54)
Van Houten was found guilty of helping carry out the murders of a Los Angeles couple with other followers of Manson under his instruction.
She was involved in the LaBianca murders as I recall.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Manson was the leader of the Manson family cult in the late 60s and primarily recruited young girls and women.
She was 19-years-old when she first got involved with the Manson cult.
I have always been intrigued by the Manson cult and the Manson murders.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
According to Friedman, Van Houten has tried numerous times over the years to get parole.
Now at the age of 73, she has been released on parole, after half a century behind bars, and is hoping to get a job.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Manson cult follower Leslie van Houten released from prison after half a century
Source : https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/3/30/Leslie_Van_Houten_arrives_at_courthouse.jpg
More from World
Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters
Russia’s continuing war with Ukraine reminds us why Nato was formed in 1949 – in response to Soviet aggression.Read More
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever
A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon.Read More
Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough'
An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault.Read More
Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH
July is, so far, the hottest month EVER recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.Read More
Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination
Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August.Read More
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface
Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.Read More
Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine
Twitter Blue accounts are reportedly spreading fake news and misinformation about the war in Ukraine.Read More
Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats
There have been a number of incidents in the last few years where orcas have sunk, or tried to sink, boats.Read More
ANOTHER tourist has been accused of vandalising an ancient monument
A Canandian teenager has been accused of vandalising a 1,200 year old temple in Japan.Read More