The DA wants provincial powers, but who in the WC would those powers benefit?

12 July 2023 1:10 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
DA Democratic Alliance
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen

The DA's Provincial Powers Bill would, if passed, see the DA-led Western Cape take over critical roles currently played by the national government.

Clarence Ford speaks to political analyst Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the DA's Provincial Powers Bill.

RELATED: ANC casts doubt on DA's 'politiking' Provincial Powers Bill

How does the DA's Provincial Powers Bill feed into social cohesion and national identity? Asks Breakfast.

The controversial bill would, if passed, see the DA-led Western Cape take over critical roles currently played by the national government.

It would give the local government powers over things like the police, electricity generation and supply; and public transport operations.

But beyond being an electioneering tool, Breakfast says it appears not to be cohesive with the Constitution.

The Constitution says there are three spheres of government and they need to feed to each other and support each other.

Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst

When you want to operate in isolation, it begs the question whether you want to assist other spheres of government.

Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst

This is seen as a political attempt to break away from the country.

Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst

Does more localised management necessarily mean better service, asks Ford?

The local authority in the Western Cape seems to be getting the job done in terms of getting clean audits, but the challenge is , in terms of narrowing down the divide between the haves and the have nots.

Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst

The DA does a good job, but there are gaps, the gaps along racial lines...that divide needs to be narrowed.

Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst

RELATED: DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The DA wants provincial powers, but who in the WC would those powers benefit?




Picture: pixabay

Invasive fish, snails found in Kruger National Park: 'How did they get here?'

16 July 2023 10:02 AM

These species can cause great environmental and economic harm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tattoo artist. Photo: Pixabay/Marcelo Bragion

Want a tattoo? Think before you ink

16 July 2023 9:23 AM

Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to tattoo artist Byron Barker, ahead of World Tattoo Day on 17 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab from a video circulating on social media showing Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protection detail assaulting civilians on the N1 near Fourways, Johannesburg.

N1 assault: Suspended VIP unit officers on full pay as per norm - Masemola

15 July 2023 4:13 PM

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said it’s normal for members to be suspended with full pay, and the eight officers 'cannot be treated differently than others.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Police ready for any eventuality following Zuma ConCourt ruling

15 July 2023 4:02 PM

This week, the Constitutional Court upheld the decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal that Zuma’s release from prison on medical parole was unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One of two trucks set alight on the N2 highway in eMpangeni, KwaZulu-Natal on 10 July 2023. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Truck attacks: Four people in custody following 1 more arrest in Mpumalanga

15 July 2023 11:40 AM

Speaking during police raids in Johannesburg on Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said police have reasonable suspicions that the recent torching of trucks is linked to disputes over coal transportation contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema at a media engagement in Sandton on 14 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

Malema to Ramaphosa on pardoning Zuma: 'Choose peace, he's served, it's enough'

15 July 2023 10:51 AM

The EFF leader said President Cyril Ramaphosa's hands are not tied, and it is up to him to pardon his predecessor and potentially avoid a repeat of the 2021 July unrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A drop of water hanging from the head of a tap. Picture: Pixabay.com

Rand Water: Supply has improved in most areas following Jhb maintenance project

15 July 2023 10:32 AM

The water utility says systems continue to show improved supply following its 58-hour maintenance project which left parts of the city without water, or with low pressure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former president Jacob Zuma with the national chairperson of the RET faction, Nkosentsha Shezi. Picture: Twitter/@NShezi

ANC RET faction rejects Zuma ConCourt ruling: ‘You shall see trouble’

15 July 2023 9:36 AM

National chairperson of the RET faction, Nkosentsha Shezi said: 'Not that I'm planning trouble, but you shall see trouble. Our people have not changed but we have said it on a number of occasions that we stand with [former] President Zuma.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NSFAS logo. Picture: @myNSFAS/Twitter

NSFAS pleads for patience over new payment system, promises smooth process soon

15 July 2023 8:32 AM

This follows widespread complaints by students over the new funding system implemented this month, but Nsfas says as this is a new system, it's bound to have unexpected glitches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi during a visit to the Sedibeng District Municipality on a District Development Model Outreach Programme on 12 April 2023. Picture: Gauteng Gov Media

Majority of Nasi Ispani applicants didn't qualify for certain posts, says Lesufi

15 July 2023 8:22 AM

The Gauteng premier on Friday said that of the 1.2 million applications received, most were for general jobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Former President Jacob Zuma in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should

13 July 2023 9:11 PM

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay/David_Peterson

'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?

12 July 2023 4:23 PM

Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finnish far-right finance minister accused of racist online comments. Wikimedia Commons: FinnishGovernment

Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface

12 July 2023 4:16 PM

Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @GAUTENGCOPE/Facebook

Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company

12 July 2023 4:02 PM

The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA

12 July 2023 3:45 PM

We get to know more about the moonshot pact signatory, the Spectrum National Party, with leader Christopher Claassen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meeting with Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed/ Wikimedia Commons: The Kremlin, Moscow

An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS

12 July 2023 10:47 AM

The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Steenhuisen at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

[LISTEN] Could political pacts be a good thing for SA's future?

11 July 2023 1:17 PM

As we approach the 2024 elections it seems that pacts between political parties will be a part of our future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members as the party's national elective conference comes to a close on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

2024 elections: 'ANC to go with victory wrapped around hands' - Ramaphosa

11 July 2023 7:53 AM

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party's upcoming election manifesto workshop, aimed at looking at key priorities government needs to address, will give the party a chance to reign supreme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Moonshot pact must produce 'a coherent vision for SA' - Michael Beaumont

10 July 2023 10:45 AM

Opposition parties are holding a convention to try and unseat the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President Paul Mashatile answered questions in the National Assembly on 25 May 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Mashatile says there's a conspiracy to remove him from office by August

9 July 2023 11:01 AM

He told the City Press he’s still trying to investigate the motives of those who did not want to see him occupying the second highest office in the land.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

N1 assault: Suspended VIP unit officers on full pay as per norm - Masemola

Local

Police ready for any eventuality following Zuma ConCourt ruling

Local

'Send me the location' Burna Boy's coming back to SA. Here's what we know so far

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Eskom eases load shedding to stage 2 on Sunday

16 July 2023 12:05 PM

Water to be fully restored by Monday following outage - Rand Water

16 July 2023 11:56 AM

Police Ministry calls for harsher charges against those torching trucks

16 July 2023 11:51 AM

