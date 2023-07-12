



Bongani Bongwa speaks to organiser Louis Kruger ahead of the Pet Expo in Johannesburg this weekend.

For 25 years the Pet Expo has been bringing animal lovers together to share their passion for their pets.

The expo caters to all types of pets, from cats and dogs to reptilians and birds.

Last year’s expo saw just over 15 000 people in attendance.

We are really excited to have added a third day this year (Friday)… We are hoping that this year even more families are going to join us. Louis Kruger, organiser – Pet Expo

It will be a fun weekend all around with championship cat and dog shows, dog dancing and jumping, demos and various interactive zones.

While the expo is open to the whole family, no pets will be allowed.

This is because, in addition to public liability purposes, there will be pets in attendance who form part of the expo.

The Pet Expo takes place at Montecasino in Fourways, Johannesburg from 14 to 16 July.

Book your tickets on Computicket, or alternatively visit the Pet Expo website for more information.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.

This article first appeared on 947 : Have a pawsome time at the Pet Expo this weekend