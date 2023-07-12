Have a pawsome time at the Pet Expo this weekend
Bongani Bongwa speaks to organiser Louis Kruger ahead of the Pet Expo in Johannesburg this weekend.
For 25 years the Pet Expo has been bringing animal lovers together to share their passion for their pets.
The expo caters to all types of pets, from cats and dogs to reptilians and birds.
Last year’s expo saw just over 15 000 people in attendance.
We are really excited to have added a third day this year (Friday)… We are hoping that this year even more families are going to join us.Louis Kruger, organiser – Pet Expo
It will be a fun weekend all around with championship cat and dog shows, dog dancing and jumping, demos and various interactive zones.
While the expo is open to the whole family, no pets will be allowed.
This is because, in addition to public liability purposes, there will be pets in attendance who form part of the expo.
The Pet Expo takes place at Montecasino in Fourways, Johannesburg from 14 to 16 July.
Book your tickets on Computicket, or alternatively visit the Pet Expo website for more information.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : Have a pawsome time at the Pet Expo this weekend
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/dog-adorable-animal-cute-happiness-3344414/
More from Lifestyle
Ecuador is the new Miss Supranational, SA makes it to the top 24
Although it wasn't back-to-back wins for South Africa, Ayanda Thabethe made it to the top 24 and was named Miss Congeniality.Read More
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is amping it up with Mi Casa, DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee
Mi Casa, DJ Zihle and Prince Kaybee are returning to Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!Read More
Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup
You don't want to miss Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!Read More
'BDSM can give you the most fun sex you've ever had, if it's done safely'
Sex educator and couples intimacy coach breaks down EVERYTHING you need to know about BDSM.Read More
Ways to spend your 67 minutes this Mandela Day in Joburg
Here's some fun campaigns and charities in Johannesburg that could use your help.Read More
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup is heating up with K.O. and Goodluck
K.O. and Goodluck join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup!Read More
[WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino
A video capturing a man's encounter with a charging rhino went viral and Mzansi's laughing at his VERY South African reaction.Read More
[WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love
In a recent interview with Siv Ngesi, Siya Kolisi spoke candidly about the role of Rachel's unwavering support in his life.Read More
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy
Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in need.Read More