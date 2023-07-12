A painful past: Apartheid dashed this South African's dream of Wimbledon success





Clarence Ford is joined by the author of a new book 'Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice', Professor Saleem Badat.

While tennis fans across the world are gripped by play at Wimbledon this week, for one South African, the famous grand slam tournament holds nothing but painful memories.

Fifty-two years ago, tennis player Hoosen Bobat from Durban was invited to play at the Junior Wimbledon competition. He'd qualified in a national u19 tournament and because he was unable to compete across racial lines in South Africa, he had joined the nonracial Southern Africa Lawn Tennis Union (Saltu).

It was Saltu that sent six young black players, including Bobat, on a European tour in 1971.

But two weeks before the tournament was due to start, the young Bobat's dreams would be shattered.

He was called to a meeting at the International Lawn Tennis Federation in London where he was told there had been an objection to his Wimbledon entry by Alfred Chambers the head of a white tennis union.

Within an hour he had been banned from competing at Wimbledon.

Today, Bobat's friend, Research Professor in the UFS History Department, Prof Saleem Badat has penned a book, 'Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice' telling the story of South Africa's first nonracial international tennis tour, of which Bobat was part of.

We want a response from the International Tennis Federation and from Wimbledon on what precise basis he was excluded. Prof Saleem Badat, Author - Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice

Tennis had been played by black South Africa since the late 1800s... but it was under very difficult conditions. Prof Saleem Badat, Author - Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice

You had to rely on some private courts owned by wealthy people, there were not the facilities or coaching that were available to white South Africans. Prof Saleem Badat, Author - Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice

There's been an absolute lack of transformation in tennis post-1994 Prof Saleem Badat, Author - Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice

