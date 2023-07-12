A painful past: Apartheid dashed this South African's dream of Wimbledon success

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town Excitement is building ahead of the Netball World Cup Fan Park opening in three weeks time. 16 July 2023 2:14 PM
I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse' Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety. 16 July 2023 12:21 PM
Public Works defends spending R100m to maintain presidential residences It was responding to a Sunday Times newspaper report which revealed that the department has spent over R100 million in three years... 16 July 2023 12:13 PM
View all Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
View all Politics
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise! The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richl... 13 July 2023 10:02 PM
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a wh... 13 July 2023 7:13 PM
View all Business
Favourite child syndrome: 'It can cultivate a sense of entitlement' Whether you don’t say it to your kids, your actions could be showing which child is the apple of your eye. 16 July 2023 12:51 PM
I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse' Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety. 16 July 2023 12:21 PM
Got some moola? How to make the most of your 'financial firsts' Farzana Botha, segment manager at Sanlam Risk and Savings chats to SJ about 'financial firsts' 16 July 2023 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at World Para Athletics Champs The Paralympian took home the bronze medal with a commendable effort of 15.30 metres in the men's shot put F46 event. 16 July 2023 12:47 PM
Former Chiefs & Pirates keeper, Wade du Plessis opens up about mental heath Du Plessis played 86 games for Kaizer Chiefs, winning two league titles. 15 July 2023 8:25 AM
Springboks and All Blacks renew rugby's ULTIMATE rivalry The long-time rivals will go head to head on Saturday at 9.05 am in Auckland. Who are you betting on? 14 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all Sport
Production underway for first-ever Luther Vandross documentary Jamie Foxx, Colin Firth and Sony Music have teamed up to produce the documentary about the R&B legend's life. 16 July 2023 2:33 PM
Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town Excitement is building ahead of the Netball World Cup Fan Park opening in three weeks time. 16 July 2023 2:14 PM
I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse' Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety. 16 July 2023 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters Russia’s continuing war with Ukraine reminds us why Nato was formed in 1949 – in response to Soviet aggression. 14 July 2023 11:40 AM
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough' An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault. 13 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

A painful past: Apartheid dashed this South African's dream of Wimbledon success

12 July 2023 3:16 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Wimbledon
APARTHEID

New book 'Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice' by Prof Saleem Badat, tells the story of SA's first nonracial international tennis tour.

Clarence Ford is joined by the author of a new book 'Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice', Professor Saleem Badat.

tennis-apartheid-and-social-justice-book-cover-ukzn-pressavif

While tennis fans across the world are gripped by play at Wimbledon this week, for one South African, the famous grand slam tournament holds nothing but painful memories.

Fifty-two years ago, tennis player Hoosen Bobat from Durban was invited to play at the Junior Wimbledon competition. He'd qualified in a national u19 tournament and because he was unable to compete across racial lines in South Africa, he had joined the nonracial Southern Africa Lawn Tennis Union (Saltu).

It was Saltu that sent six young black players, including Bobat, on a European tour in 1971.

But two weeks before the tournament was due to start, the young Bobat's dreams would be shattered.

He was called to a meeting at the International Lawn Tennis Federation in London where he was told there had been an objection to his Wimbledon entry by Alfred Chambers the head of a white tennis union.

Within an hour he had been banned from competing at Wimbledon.

Today, Bobat's friend, Research Professor in the UFS History Department, Prof Saleem Badat has penned a book, 'Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice' telling the story of South Africa's first nonracial international tennis tour, of which Bobat was part of.

We want a response from the International Tennis Federation and from Wimbledon on what precise basis he was excluded.

Prof Saleem Badat, Author - Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice

Tennis had been played by black South Africa since the late 1800s... but it was under very difficult conditions.

Prof Saleem Badat, Author - Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice

You had to rely on some private courts owned by wealthy people, there were not the facilities or coaching that were available to white South Africans.

Prof Saleem Badat, Author - Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice

There's been an absolute lack of transformation in tennis post-1994

Prof Saleem Badat, Author - Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice

RELATED:Tennis and apartheid: SA teenager denied his dream of playing at Wimbledon

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A painful past: Apartheid dashed this South African's dream of Wimbledon success




12 July 2023 3:16 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Wimbledon
APARTHEID

More from Local

The Netball World Cup trophy tour was that started six weeks ago, will see the ultimate prize end up in Cape Town on Friday 7 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@WCGovCas

Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town

16 July 2023 2:14 PM

Excitement is building ahead of the Netball World Cup Fan Park opening in three weeks time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Podcaster and filmmaker Joshua Rubin with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King

I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse'

16 July 2023 12:21 PM

Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Public Works defends spending R100m to maintain presidential residences

16 July 2023 12:13 PM

It was responding to a Sunday Times newspaper report which revealed that the department has spent over R100 million in three years on the upkeep of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s state-allocated homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peopleimages12/123rf

Got some moola? How to make the most of your 'financial firsts'

16 July 2023 11:44 AM

Farzana Botha, segment manager at Sanlam Risk and Savings chats to SJ about 'financial firsts'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SJ and Platty, a 2 year old restricted python from Reptile Garden.

SJ snakes around in-studio on World Snake Day

16 July 2023 11:04 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to Bjorn Unger, owner of Reptile Garden on the importance of World Snake Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay

Invasive fish, snails found in Kruger National Park: 'How did they get here?'

16 July 2023 10:02 AM

These species can cause great environmental and economic harm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A drop of water hanging from the head of a tap. Picture: Pixabay.com

Water to be fully restored by Monday following outage - Rand Water

16 July 2023 9:56 AM

The bulk water supplier said reservoirs have already started filling up with the affected areas expected to have water fully restored by Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tattoo artist. Photo: Pixabay/Marcelo Bragion

Want a tattoo? Think before you ink

16 July 2023 9:23 AM

Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to tattoo artist Byron Barker, ahead of World Tattoo Day on 17 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab from a video circulating on social media showing Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protection detail assaulting civilians on the N1 near Fourways, Johannesburg.

N1 assault: Suspended VIP unit officers on full pay as per norm - Masemola

15 July 2023 4:13 PM

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said it’s normal for members to be suspended with full pay, and the eight officers 'cannot be treated differently than others.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Police ready for any eventuality following Zuma ConCourt ruling

15 July 2023 4:02 PM

This week, the Constitutional Court upheld the decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal that Zuma’s release from prison on medical parole was unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Public Works defends spending R100m to maintain presidential residences

Local

Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at World Para Athletics Champs

Sport

Production underway for first-ever Luther Vandross documentary

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Victims of Durban informal settlement fire plead for help

16 July 2023 7:12 PM

Operation Dudula distances itself from truck arson attacks

16 July 2023 6:23 PM

'It felt like we were chasing ghosts' - Springbok Steven Kitshoff

16 July 2023 5:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA