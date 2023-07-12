Netball World Cup 'not impacted' by Discovery Vitality title sponsorship backout
Africa Melane is in conversation with the Tournament Director for the Netball World Cup 2023 – Priscilla Masisi, surrounding the details of their recent sponsorship loss and how ready Cape Town is to host.
Listen to the conversation below.
It seems like just the other day when we were 40 days away from the start of the Netball World Cup.
RELATED: 40 days until Cape Town makes history, hosting the Netball World Cup 2023
Now, we're two weeks away!
The Netball World Cup 2023 is being hosted by South Africa in Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Masisi says they have been dealing with last-minute snags.
Discovery Vitality has pulled out as the title sponsor of the event at the 11th hour.
However, the tournament's director says the brand's title sponsorship "does not impact" on their ability to perform and deliver and hasn't had any impact on their preparation too.
Masisi also says other major sponsors will be announced in the coming day too and assures anticipated fans that "we're on track" in terms of the schedule.
The venue is set to be complete on 23 July where teams can practice and ready themselves for their matches.
The trophy has also been on a tour around South Africa!
The event will be broadcast live on SABC and SuperSport for those unable to watch the games at the CTICC.
Overall, Masisi says, "we are looking forward to it."
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Netball World Cup 'not impacted' by Discovery Vitality title sponsorship backout
