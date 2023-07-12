The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town Excitement is building ahead of the Netball World Cup Fan Park opening in three weeks time. 16 July 2023 2:14 PM
I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse' Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety. 16 July 2023 12:21 PM
Public Works defends spending R100m to maintain presidential residences It was responding to a Sunday Times newspaper report which revealed that the department has spent over R100 million in three years... 16 July 2023 12:13 PM
View all Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
View all Politics
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise! The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richl... 13 July 2023 10:02 PM
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a wh... 13 July 2023 7:13 PM
View all Business
Favourite child syndrome: 'It can cultivate a sense of entitlement' Whether you don’t say it to your kids, your actions could be showing which child is the apple of your eye. 16 July 2023 12:51 PM
I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse' Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety. 16 July 2023 12:21 PM
Got some moola? How to make the most of your 'financial firsts' Farzana Botha, segment manager at Sanlam Risk and Savings chats to SJ about 'financial firsts' 16 July 2023 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at World Para Athletics Champs The Paralympian took home the bronze medal with a commendable effort of 15.30 metres in the men's shot put F46 event. 16 July 2023 12:47 PM
Former Chiefs & Pirates keeper, Wade du Plessis opens up about mental heath Du Plessis played 86 games for Kaizer Chiefs, winning two league titles. 15 July 2023 8:25 AM
Springboks and All Blacks renew rugby's ULTIMATE rivalry The long-time rivals will go head to head on Saturday at 9.05 am in Auckland. Who are you betting on? 14 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all Sport
Production underway for first-ever Luther Vandross documentary Jamie Foxx, Colin Firth and Sony Music have teamed up to produce the documentary about the R&B legend's life. 16 July 2023 2:33 PM
Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town Excitement is building ahead of the Netball World Cup Fan Park opening in three weeks time. 16 July 2023 2:14 PM
I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse' Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety. 16 July 2023 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters Russia’s continuing war with Ukraine reminds us why Nato was formed in 1949 – in response to Soviet aggression. 14 July 2023 11:40 AM
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough' An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault. 13 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far

12 July 2023 2:56 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
Toyota
Ford Ranger
Nissan
VW Polo
Suzuki Swift

What are South Africans parking in their driveways? Bakkies apparently. Lots of bakkies.

Naamsa has revealed the new-vehicle sales statistics for the year so far and if you learn anything from them, it's that South Africans love bakkies.

Of the ten best-selling vehicles between January and June, four are bakkies and in total, they comprise 47,284 of the 265,281 vehicles sold. Unsurprisingly, the leader of the pack is the mighty Toyota Hilux, which dominated with 18,801 units sold.

Also, unsurprisingly was the number two spot that went to the Ford Ranger with 11,726 units leaving showrooms. It managed to outsell the Hilux in April, but it seems that result was a once-off. Even so, the Ford Ranger is still the first bakkie to win the SA Car of the Year, so it will always have that over the Hilux.

The other bakkies on the list are the Isuzu D-Max (10,000 units sold) and the Nissan NP200 (6757 units sold). The NP200 was released in 2008, which shows there's still a market for small bakkies.

What was surprising, though, was Toyota's Corolla Cross nabbing the number three spot with a total of 10,604 units sold. For cars released in late 2021/early 2022, running up a tally that high is very impressive. In fact, Toyota's performance in total is very impressive.

Check out the full list below:

toyota-hilux-legend-rs-054jpg

1. Toyota Hilux - 18,801

2. Ford Ranger - 11,726

3. Toyota Corolla Cross - 10,604

4. Isuzu D-Max - 10,000

5. VW Polo Vivo - 9,936

6. Toyota Hiace - 8,469

7. Toyota Starlet - 8,355

8. Suzuki Swift - 8,193

9. Nissan NP200 - 6,757

10. Toyota Fortuner - 5,995


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far




12 July 2023 2:56 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
Toyota
Ford Ranger
Nissan
VW Polo
Suzuki Swift

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Pixabay

Favourite child syndrome: 'It can cultivate a sense of entitlement'

16 July 2023 12:51 PM

Whether you don’t say it to your kids, your actions could be showing which child is the apple of your eye.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Podcaster and filmmaker Joshua Rubin with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King

I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse'

16 July 2023 12:21 PM

Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peopleimages12/123rf

Got some moola? How to make the most of your 'financial firsts'

16 July 2023 11:44 AM

Farzana Botha, segment manager at Sanlam Risk and Savings chats to SJ about 'financial firsts'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tattoo artist. Photo: Pixabay/Marcelo Bragion

Want a tattoo? Think before you ink

16 July 2023 9:23 AM

Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to tattoo artist Byron Barker, ahead of World Tattoo Day on 17 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2020 in London on 18 February 2020. Picture: AFP

'Send me the location' Burna Boy's coming back to SA. Here's what we know so far

15 July 2023 4:33 PM

A fusion of international excellence, homegrown heritage, and springtime fashion awaits on 23 September when Nigerian megastar Burna Boy returns to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ocusfocus/123rf.com

Are we overusing the term 'narcissist'? How to tell when it actually applies

15 July 2023 4:12 PM

'Narcissist' has become a buzzword, and the label is sometimes thrown about to the detriment of all involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's official, Zakes Bantwini's 'Abantu' concert going to CT's DHL Stadium

15 July 2023 3:14 PM

The Osama hitmaker launched the event on Friday, also revealing plans to keep the concert in the Mother City for the next three years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram/@ayanda_thxbethe

Ecuador is the new Miss Supranational, SA makes it to the top 24

15 July 2023 9:46 AM

Although it wasn't back-to-back wins for South Africa, Ayanda Thabethe made it to the top 24 and was named Miss Congeniality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mi Case joins the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup.

Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is amping it up with Mi Casa, DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee

14 July 2023 6:24 PM

Mi Casa, DJ Zihle and Prince Kaybee are returning to Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get ready to jam out to Mafikizolo at Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!

Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup

14 July 2023 3:01 PM

You don't want to miss Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Public Works defends spending R100m to maintain presidential residences

Local

Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at World Para Athletics Champs

Sport

Production underway for first-ever Luther Vandross documentary

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Victims of Durban informal settlement fire plead for help

16 July 2023 7:12 PM

Operation Dudula distances itself from truck arson attacks

16 July 2023 6:23 PM

'It felt like we were chasing ghosts' - Springbok Steven Kitshoff

16 July 2023 5:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA