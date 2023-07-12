DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA





Christopher Claassen, leader of the Spectrum National Party joins Clarence Ford to explain what's expected of moonshot pact members.

We can fix South Africa, we just need the right leadership.

So says Spectrum National Party leader, Christopher Claassen.

Spectrum is one of the seven political parties which have formed together ahead of next year's elections in a bid to oust the ANC from power.

The Democratic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, National Freedom Party, United Independent Movement and Spectrum National Party are all signatories to the DA's moonshot pact.

A national convention of the seven parties is due to take place in Kempton Park on 17 August.

Claassen says the ANC is 'failing' South Africans.

We need to stand up. We can fix South Africa, we just need the right leadership. Serious, honest people and that is the problem we have in this country. Christopher Claassen, Leader - Spectrum National Party

People are laughing at the ANC. Everyone in the ANC is over 60. Christopher Claassen, Leader - Spectrum National Party

Spectrum Party is, I think, the only party in the world that has four deputy presidents - a black, a brown, an Indian and a white. Christopher Claassen, Leader - Spectrum National Party

DA leader John Steenhuisen has said the election-driven moonshot pact alliance will focus on the '10 to 15' things the parties agree on, such as education reform, policing and the economy.

Claassen explains why he wanted to join the alliance.

There are previous issues with coalitions and I made it clear to my team that if we want to change this country, let us join this pact. Let us come together. Christopher Claassen, Leader - Spectrum National Party

I'm trying to understand how it is possible for you to be considered equal within this pact to the DA with a negligible [voter] base to point to, asks Ford.

I can honestly tell you in this pact, there's honesty, there's respect, we work as part of a team, no party's in charge here. Christopher Claassen, Leader - Spectrum National Party

Every week there's a different chairperson and that's what makes this pact so unique. Christopher Claassen, Leader - Spectrum National Party

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA