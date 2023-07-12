[WATCH Mother left fuming after child gets creative on the house TILES
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A mother has been left fuming after her daughter got creative on their home tiles with a permanent marker.
In the video, she asks when schools will reopen as her child ruins the white Carrol Boyes tiles.
A social media user jokingly said that the mother had a creative artist who made her unique tiles.
Click here to see the TikTok post.
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
Want a tattoo? Think before you ink
Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to tattoo artist Byron Barker, ahead of World Tattoo Day on 17 July.Read More
'Send me the location' Burna Boy's coming back to SA. Here's what we know so far
A fusion of international excellence, homegrown heritage, and springtime fashion awaits on 23 September when Nigerian megastar Burna Boy returns to South Africa.Read More
Are we overusing the term 'narcissist'? How to tell when it actually applies
'Narcissist' has become a buzzword, and the label is sometimes thrown about to the detriment of all involved.Read More
It's official, Zakes Bantwini's 'Abantu' concert going to CT's DHL Stadium
The Osama hitmaker launched the event on Friday, also revealing plans to keep the concert in the Mother City for the next three years.Read More
Ecuador is the new Miss Supranational, SA makes it to the top 24
Although it wasn't back-to-back wins for South Africa, Ayanda Thabethe made it to the top 24 and was named Miss Congeniality.Read More
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is amping it up with Mi Casa, DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee
Mi Casa, DJ Zihle and Prince Kaybee are returning to Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!Read More
Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup
You don't want to miss Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!Read More
'BDSM can give you the most fun sex you've ever had, if it's done safely'
Sex educator and couples intimacy coach breaks down EVERYTHING you need to know about BDSM.Read More
Ways to spend your 67 minutes this Mandela Day in Joburg
Here's some fun campaigns and charities in Johannesburg that could use your help.Read More