



A jury in the US has ultimately ended the four-year battle for Aretha Franklin’s estate.

The jury ruled that a handwritten note from 2014 found under a couch cushion in the home of Franklin is her legal and valid will.

Sky News reports that two separate notes were found following her death, one dated 2010 and another 2014, each naming different sons as the executor of her estate.

The 2010 note has her son Ted White II as the executor, while the 2014 note has Ted’s name crossed out and Kecalf Franklin’s name in his place.

This divided her family, pitting the two sons against each other.

According to the document, Kecalf and the grandchildren would inherit her main home (valued at $1.1 million) when she died.

In less than an hour, the jury ruled in favour of Kecalf.

“I'm very, very happy. I just wanted my mother's wishes to be adhered to,” he said outside the courthouse.

This article first appeared on 947 : Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will