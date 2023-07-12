Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Want a tattoo? Think before you ink Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to tattoo artist Byron Barker, ahead of World Tattoo Day on 17 July. 16 July 2023 9:23 AM
Truck attacks: Four people in custody following 1 more arrest in Mpumalanga Speaking during police raids in Johannesburg on Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said police have reasonable suspicions that t... 15 July 2023 11:40 AM
Malema to Ramaphosa on pardoning Zuma: 'Choose peace, he's served, it's enough' The EFF leader said President Cyril Ramaphosa's hands are not tied, and it is up to him to pardon his predecessor and potentially... 15 July 2023 10:51 AM
View all Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
View all Politics
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise! The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richl... 13 July 2023 10:02 PM
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a wh... 13 July 2023 7:13 PM
View all Business
Want a tattoo? Think before you ink Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to tattoo artist Byron Barker, ahead of World Tattoo Day on 17 July. 16 July 2023 9:23 AM
'Send me the location' Burna Boy's coming back to SA. Here's what we know so far A fusion of international excellence, homegrown heritage, and springtime fashion awaits on 23 September when Nigerian megastar Bur... 15 July 2023 4:33 PM
Are we overusing the term 'narcissist'? How to tell when it actually applies 'Narcissist' has become a buzzword, and the label is sometimes thrown about to the detriment of all involved. 15 July 2023 4:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Chiefs & Pirates keeper, Wade du Plessis opens up about mental heath Du Plessis played 86 games for Kaizer Chiefs, winning two league titles. 15 July 2023 8:25 AM
Springboks and All Blacks renew rugby's ULTIMATE rivalry The long-time rivals will go head to head on Saturday at 9.05 am in Auckland. Who are you betting on? 14 July 2023 10:26 AM
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mabedi determined to prove himself as a coach Mabedi is the interim coach of the Malawi national team. 14 July 2023 9:16 AM
View all Sport
Victoria Beckham to reunite with the Spice Girls for their 30th anniversary tour Posh Spice is set to tour with the rest of the group next year after she was absent from their last reunion tour in 2019. 15 July 2023 2:14 PM
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is amping it up with Mi Casa, DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee Mi Casa, DJ Zihle and Prince Kaybee are returning to Galaxy 947 Joburg Day! 14 July 2023 6:24 PM
Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup You don't want to miss Galaxy 947 Joburg Day! 14 July 2023 3:01 PM
View all Entertainment
Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters Russia’s continuing war with Ukraine reminds us why Nato was formed in 1949 – in response to Soviet aggression. 14 July 2023 11:40 AM
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough' An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault. 13 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will

12 July 2023 1:32 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Aretha Franklin

This ends the four-year battle for Aretha Franklin’s estate.

A jury in the US has ultimately ended the four-year battle for Aretha Franklin’s estate.

The jury ruled that a handwritten note from 2014 found under a couch cushion in the home of Franklin is her legal and valid will.

Sky News reports that two separate notes were found following her death, one dated 2010 and another 2014, each naming different sons as the executor of her estate.

The 2010 note has her son Ted White II as the executor, while the 2014 note has Ted’s name crossed out and Kecalf Franklin’s name in his place.

This divided her family, pitting the two sons against each other.

According to the document, Kecalf and the grandchildren would inherit her main home (valued at $1.1 million) when she died.

In less than an hour, the jury ruled in favour of Kecalf.

“I'm very, very happy. I just wanted my mother's wishes to be adhered to,” he said outside the courthouse.


This article first appeared on 947 : Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will




12 July 2023 1:32 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Aretha Franklin

More from Entertainment

Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Victoria Beckham to reunite with the Spice Girls for their 30th anniversary tour

15 July 2023 2:14 PM

Posh Spice is set to tour with the rest of the group next year after she was absent from their last reunion tour in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mi Case joins the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup.

Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is amping it up with Mi Casa, DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee

14 July 2023 6:24 PM

Mi Casa, DJ Zihle and Prince Kaybee are returning to Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get ready to jam out to Mafikizolo at Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!

Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup

14 July 2023 3:01 PM

You don't want to miss Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's for all ages' Debunking TikTok stereotypes with two local creators

14 July 2023 2:00 PM

TikTok – love it or hate it, it's here to stay and it's paying the bills!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: supplied

[WATCH] Deal or No Deal SA contestant plans to use R40K+ win to uplift community

14 July 2023 1:58 PM

Mr Nyoka made a deal of a lifetime, winning R42 310 which he's using to help kids and fire victims in his community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup is heating up with K.O. and Goodluck

14 July 2023 1:04 PM

K.O. and Goodluck join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from YouTube channel Arc Earth

[WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino

14 July 2023 12:24 PM

A video capturing a man's encounter with a charging rhino went viral and Mzansi's laughing at his VERY South African reaction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya and Rachel Kolisi on the red carpet of the Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 in Berlin, Germany on 17 February 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

[WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love

14 July 2023 12:24 PM

In a recent interview with Siv Ngesi, Siya Kolisi spoke candidly about the role of Rachel's unwavering support in his life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeremy Loops, Mango Groove and DJ Maphorisa kick off this year's Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup.

Jeremy Loops and DJ Maphorisa kick off Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup

14 July 2023 9:04 AM

ICYMI Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is back, and you don’t want to miss this lineup!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lynn Forbes speaking at her son, AKA's memorial service in Sandton on 17 February 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat

13 July 2023 9:20 PM

The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experiences with her friend Khadijah Mia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

N1 assault: Suspended VIP unit officers on full pay as per norm - Masemola

Local

Police ready for any eventuality following Zuma ConCourt ruling

Local

'Send me the location' Burna Boy's coming back to SA. Here's what we know so far

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Eskom eases load shedding to stage 2 on Sunday

16 July 2023 12:05 PM

Water to be fully restored by Monday following outage - Rand Water

16 July 2023 11:56 AM

Police Ministry calls for harsher charges against those torching trucks

16 July 2023 11:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA