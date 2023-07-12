The Midday Report Express: SATAWU and NAFU calls for a probe into truck attacks
Leading the charge on The Midday Report today is the increasing torching of commercial trucks along the KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga transport routes.
In the last five days, 16 trucks have been attacked and torched. In each incident, the truck drivers were removed from their vehicles by armed men before the vehicles were set alight destroying potentially millions in property.
Now the National African Farmers Union (NAFU) and South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) have called for government to seriously probe the situation.
Tshidi Madia speaks to Amanda Tshemese of SATAWU.
The only thing that government does, is all it says is : “We are investigating the matter” and you never, ever get to see the end of those investigations.Amanda Tshemese, Head of Communication -SATAWU
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
COPE deregistered at CIPC. What does this mean for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections?
-
Day one of the Joburg water shutdown
-
The SACP and the ANC Veterans League speak out against Orlando Pirates playing a pre-season friendly match against Israeli’s Maccabi Tel Aviv
Scroll up for the full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: SATAWU and NAFU calls for a probe into truck attacks
More from Local
Invasive fish, snails found in Kruger National Park: 'How did they get here?'
These species can cause great environmental and economic harm.Read More
Want a tattoo? Think before you ink
Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to tattoo artist Byron Barker, ahead of World Tattoo Day on 17 July.Read More
N1 assault: Suspended VIP unit officers on full pay as per norm - Masemola
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said it’s normal for members to be suspended with full pay, and the eight officers 'cannot be treated differently than others.'Read More
Police ready for any eventuality following Zuma ConCourt ruling
This week, the Constitutional Court upheld the decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal that Zuma’s release from prison on medical parole was unlawful.Read More
Truck attacks: Four people in custody following 1 more arrest in Mpumalanga
Speaking during police raids in Johannesburg on Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said police have reasonable suspicions that the recent torching of trucks is linked to disputes over coal transportation contracts.Read More
Malema to Ramaphosa on pardoning Zuma: 'Choose peace, he's served, it's enough'
The EFF leader said President Cyril Ramaphosa's hands are not tied, and it is up to him to pardon his predecessor and potentially avoid a repeat of the 2021 July unrest.Read More
Rand Water: Supply has improved in most areas following Jhb maintenance project
The water utility says systems continue to show improved supply following its 58-hour maintenance project which left parts of the city without water, or with low pressure.Read More
ANC RET faction rejects Zuma ConCourt ruling: ‘You shall see trouble’
National chairperson of the RET faction, Nkosentsha Shezi said: 'Not that I'm planning trouble, but you shall see trouble. Our people have not changed but we have said it on a number of occasions that we stand with [former] President Zuma.'Read More
NSFAS pleads for patience over new payment system, promises smooth process soon
This follows widespread complaints by students over the new funding system implemented this month, but Nsfas says as this is a new system, it's bound to have unexpected glitches.Read More